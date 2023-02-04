Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY RHODES ON WHY WRESTLEMANIA DOESN'T NEED THE ROCK, RICKY STARKS AT THE RUMBLE, THE VINCE-HHH TRANSITION AND MORE
Cody Rhodes did an interview with The Daily Mail talking a number of topics:. On the transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H: "One of the really nice things was the amount of communication. It's already a downtrodden, melancholy situation when you're injured and you're on your couch. This happened very quickly, I'm not really up and moving and I'm not hitting the weights, I'm not in that process of getting near coming back. At the time when the transition happened, I wasn't even close to coming back and I was communicated with every step of the way. I was communicated with by Vince and by Triple H. That was very nice. I was never left in the dark on anything and obviously, these are different visions, they change. My transaction needs to be simple. I don't need to be caught up in whatever is happening behind the scenes. Those stories can be fun but I need my story on the screen to be the more important story. For that to happen I need to be at the very best. Best as a superstar, best as a wrestler because then the other stuff will come. You wont have to worry about does he like me, does she like me, do they like me. It's the best I could be, was the best I could be. I did not notice any elements of the transition that were chaotic, everyone communicated with me and as a wrestler in his prime and also a veteran wrestler that makes you feel very wanted and very needed. It filled me up and gave me confidence in my rehab."
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHAWN MICHAELS COMMENTS ON WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY, DIJAK'S FINGER, NEW DAY AND MORE: POST SHOW MEDIA CALL RECAP
Welcome to PWInsider.com's coverage of the post-WWE NXT Vengeance Day Media Call with Shawn Michaels. Highlights from the call:. *Shawn felt it was an absolutely phenomenal show in Charlotte. The roster was overjoyed to be out there in Charlotte. Lots of things going on including surprises and title changes. *For...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER ECW CHAMPION RETURNS TO MLW AND MORE SPOILER NOTES FROM PHILLY TAPING
Former ECW World Champion Raven returned to MLW at tonight's REELZ taping. We are told he was positioned as something of a spiritual advisor for Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA on camera and behind the scenes, will be working as a producer. Last night's event at the 2300 Arena was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GCW RETURNS TO NEW JERSEY NEXT WEEKEND FOR 2023 JERSEY J-CUP, COMPLETE LINEUP & MORE GCW NOTES
Game Changer Wrestling returns to Jersey City, NJ next Saturday 2/11 for the 2023 Jersey J-Cup at White Eagle Hall, featuring the first round at 2 PM and the finals at 7 PM, all streaming live on FITE+. The first round features:. *Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Komander vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENS IF A NEW WWE OWNER DOESN'T WANT THE LIBRARY, SOLD OUT SHOWS, THE OLD 900 LINES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Whenever WWE says that a show is sold out does that mean that you cannot get any tickets for the show or is it like the NFL where if a team reaches a certain number of tickets sold than it's considered a sell out?
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
wrestletalk.com
Every Title Change In WWE Of 2023
This page will keep track of every title change that happens in WWE throughout 2023, including NXT. Defeated: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (c), Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Pretty Deadly. Reign Number: 1. Where: NXT Vengeance Day. Reign: Ongoing. Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW
Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
Kelly Clarkson Checking Out $3 Million Homes In New Jersey As She Preps To Leave LA Over Stalker Nightmare: Sources
Talk show host Kelly Clarkson has started to check out homes on the east coast after deciding she wants to escape LA following a terrifying stalker situation, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the multi-talented entertainer was forced to temporarily move out of her Toluca Lake, California home after a woman named Hugette Nicole Young continued to show up to the property — despite a restraining order being in place. Young was charged with one count of stalking, four counts of violating a protective order, and one count of trespassing. She remains behind bars but Clarkson moved into an...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEST WISHES TO SUSAN GREEN, ALDIS SIGNS DEAL, BOOK UPDATES AND MORE
Best wishes to the legendary Susan Green, who recently underwent back surgery. Green had a great 25 year run in professional wrestling as a competitor after being trained by Blackjack Mulligan and The Fabulous Moolah and was a regular in The WWWF, Championship Wrestling from Florida, Southwest Championship Wrestling, the LPWA, NWA Big Time Wrestling and many other promotions. She last wrestled in 1997.
wrestlinginc.com
This WWE PPV Made MJF Want To Become World Champion
MJF currently holds the AEW World Championship – an achievement matched by few others – and that is a fact that he will happily remind people of. However, at one point in time the "Salt Of The Earth" was nothing more than a young wrestling fan, and on social media, he revealed that it was the 2002 WWE Survivor Series that played a major factor in inspiring him to reach the heights he finds himself at now.
Wrestling Observer Live: Bloodline saga, NXT Vengeance Day, RIP Lanny Poffo
Andrew Zarian also talks WWE financials, AEW streaming service & more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAMAGE CTRL ON NXT TUESDAY, USOS DEFEND TAG TITLES ON SMACKDOWN AND MORE
With the dust settling after Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. WWE returns tomorrow to the USA Network with the fallout from NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERSTAR GRAHAM HOSPITALIZED AGAIN, MOXLEY HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND, NEW SPRING SLAM IN POUGHKEEPSIE & MORE
Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Graham was briefly released from the hospital to go to a rehabilitiation center but is again hospitalized again with heart issues. He has lost 50 lbs in the last three weeks, according to his official Facebook page. A GoFundMe to assist his family is now ongoing. Everyone at PWInsider.com wishes Graham, his wife Valerie and the entire family the best.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GCW JERSEY J-CUP THIS SATURDAY IN JERSEY CITY, COMPLETE DETAILS
Game Changer Wrestling returns to Jersey City, NJ this Saturday 2/11 for the 2023 Jersey J-Cup at White Eagle Hall, featuring the first round at 2 PM and the finals at 7 PM, all streaming live on FITE+. The first round features:. *Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Komander vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
IF CODY WINS THE TITLE, DO WRESTLING FANS EXPECT TOO MUCH AT TIMES, THANKS FOR THE KIND WORDS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I just signed up for your Elite service and love it. I used to subscribe to a competitor but I noticed things like stories they reported being wrong more and more. The final straw for me was the Shawn Michaels conference call. Mike Johnson was on the call while the lead reporters from the site I just canceled sent someone else, which I found disrespectful. I think Shawn Michaels deserves to hear from an outlet’s top reporters. Am I wrong?
Pro Wrestling Insider
GOLDBERG HEADING TO WRESTLECON AND MORE WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES NOTES
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been officially announced as appearing at Wrestlecon over Wrestlemania 39 weekend in Los Angeles, CA:. El Hijo del Vikingo is the second talent announced as competing at the 2023 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow, following Will Ospreay:. Wrestlecon weekend will feature live events that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion
It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
