Read full article on original website
Related
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
msn.com
Mom Tells Teen Son She Sold Fallen Marine Dad's Car, But Secretly Gets It Restored For Him
Marine Sgt. Nick Walsh was so in love with his 1991 Ford Bronco that he vowed to pass it down to his own son one day. But those dreams were seemingly shattered. In 2007, Sgt. Walsh was on deployment in Iraq when he was killed by sniper fire. He was only 26. His son, Triston, was just 4 years old at the time.
Comments / 0