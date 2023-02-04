Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
PWMania
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results – February 4, 2023
WWE NXT Vengeance Day has arrived. The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight, as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 emanates from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock. On tap for tonight’s event is Bron...
PWMania
Final Card For Tonight’s MLW SuperFight TV Tapings
Tonight, MLW will be in Philadelphia for SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for upcoming Fusion episodes. * World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu. * Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards. * Dumpster Match: Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. TBA. * John Hennigan vs. Willie...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHAWN MICHAELS COMMENTS ON WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY, DIJAK'S FINGER, NEW DAY AND MORE: POST SHOW MEDIA CALL RECAP
Welcome to PWInsider.com's coverage of the post-WWE NXT Vengeance Day Media Call with Shawn Michaels. Highlights from the call:. *Shawn felt it was an absolutely phenomenal show in Charlotte. The roster was overjoyed to be out there in Charlotte. Lots of things going on including surprises and title changes. *For...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO EL PASO THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny (non title) *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns. *Ricky Starks enters the JAS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY REPORT: FIVE TITLE MATCHES, A STEEL CAGE, TWO OUT OF THREE FALLS MATCH, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s coverage of WWE NXT’s Vengeance Day special from Charlotte, North Carolina. Make sure to check out all of the coverage for Vengeance Day including news, interviews, media appearances, preview audio, live blog, and post show press conference, and post game audio. Your hosts are Matt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA RETURNS TO PPV THIS SATURDAY WITH 'NUFF SAID, UPDATED LINEUP
PWInsider.com has confirmed the following are set as the top matches for the 2/11 National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with a stipulation to be announced next week. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ TV TAPING TONIGHT IN PHILADELPHIA, COMPLETE DETAILS
MLW returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA tonight for their debut MLW Underground on REELZ taping as well as material for MLW Fusion, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu. *Micro Man vs. Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. mystery competitor in a Dumpster Match. *Lio Rush vs....
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Sami Zayn attacks Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now official for WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Reigns and Zayn face off in Montreal on Saturday, February 18. The match was made official after Zayn ambushed Reigns on SmackDown last night. In the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias...
PWMania
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PPV On Feb. 18 In Montreal
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR BUSTED OPEN AGAIN LAST NIGHT
Sonya Deville revealed on her Instagram Stories that she received seven stiches above her eye after being accidentally busted open above her left eye during a WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida. Deville was wrestling against Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match when she was cut...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM RAW (SPOILERS)
As we reported earlier in the PWInsider Elite section, the following are backstage at tonight's Raw:. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita (who was doing work related to A&E programming) Edge and Phoenix will be on Raw regularly leading into the Elimination Chamber, where they will face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO TAG TEAMS, FEMALE STAR SWITCH WWE BRANDS
As PWInsider.com reported earlier today for Elite subscribers, Maximum Male Models, Maxine Dupri as well as Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto have all been shifted to the Raw brand. Maximum Male Models and Dupri were backstage at Raw last week but were also at Smackdown. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander was in the UK over the weekend doing media appearances for the company. This week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. There will be some New Japan crossover announced for the No Surrender PPV this week we are...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Returning To NXT This Tuesday
WWE announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT as Bayley will be returning to the brand. The Raw star is slated to host a Ding Dong Hello segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Toxic Attraction came up short when challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in...
