Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' NeedsLarry E LambertChicago, IL
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Michael Vick is another Justin Fields believer, thinks Bears taking a quarterback would be a 'wasted draft pick'
Former star quarterback Michael Vick is a big believer in Bears quarterback Justin Fields and thinks Chicago needs to use its draft capital to surround him with more help on the offensive side of the ball.
Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Jim McMahon reflects on ’85 Bears, Super Bowl XX death threats
PHOENIX, Ariz. – The pillar of most franchises is the quarterback. But, there has not been one quite like Jim McMahon. Cool, creative, and as tough as they come. The Punky QB almost lost his foot to infection following bone spur surgery, but he guts it out to keep playing the game he loves – […]
RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
chatsports.com
Senior Bowl: 15 draft prospects to remember on offense
Senior Bowl week has been in full swing. The players have spent the last few days practicing, running drills and workouts with NFL scouts and coaches. Here are some offensive players that have stood out and deserve some attention. Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Lineman, Maryland: Jaelyn Duncan has always been an...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working for major trade deal with important player before the deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Senior Bowl 2023: 10 players who made big impressions this week
The first stage of the 2023 NFL draft process is complete, with another Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books. More than 100 of the top senior-eligible college football players in the country have spent the last week in Mobile, showing their stuff for NFL scouts and talent evaluators through three days of practice. Players have also had opportunities for one-on-one meetings with representatives of professional clubs, another part of the “getting-to-know-you” process of what amounts to a week-long job interview.
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' Needs
The needs of the Chicago bears are many and well-chronicled. They include interior defensive line help, an edge pass rusher, a linebacker or two, help on the offensive line and a number one WR. They will also have to do something at RB, even if it's just resigning David Montgomery. Fortunately for them, their needs and the available talent match up pretty well. Having your QB in place is a huge help. Let's look at the available talent.
Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama
Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
Patrick Mahomes updates injury status at Super Bowl media night
Patrick Mahomes gave an update on his injured ankle at Super Bowl media night that should have Chiefs fans feeling even more confident. There have been a slew of updates on Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle since the AFC Championship. This one comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Mahomes...
Eagles safety savagely defends Nick Sirianni from division rival’s smack talk
Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson responded to New York Giants defensive back Julian Love’s critical comments about head coach Nick Sirianni. The Philadelphia Eagles held a head coaching search after the 2020 season and hired then-Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Just two years into his tenure, he has proven to be the right choice, as he led the team to the Super Bowl.
