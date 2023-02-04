ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Thang Daily

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 KICK FM

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote

Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement, Reveals She Turned Down Seat

As The Voice fans brace themselves for Blake Shelton‘s departure, Reba McEntire reminded folks that she was nearly an OG member of the cast. It turns out producers approached the country music legend before Shelton. After McEntire rejected the offer for the show, the producers turned to Shelton and he remained with them for over a decade. With his departure, she may be more open to changing her mind.
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed

The duo we didn’t know we needed. Miranda Lambert met up with Nashville native and new top name in the industry Jelly Roll the other day, and apparently teamed up with country DJ Telemitry to write a song. You may remember that Miranda worked with Telemitry (Jesse Frasure) before on her “Tequila Does” Remix, but he has also written with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Florida Georgia Line and more. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, […] The post Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Jokes About Her 'Explicit' Lyrics on 'The Late Late Show'

Just when we thought Shania Twain couldn't get any cooler, she goes blonde and earns her first-ever Parental Advisory label on her new album. The five-time Grammy winner stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, which dropped Feb. 3. (And yes, she donned the platinum blonde locks again!) The "celebration album," as Twain calls it, was the singer-songwriter's attempt at injecting a little bit of light into her life during the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Rolling Stone

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms

Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
CALABASAS, CA
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold

Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy