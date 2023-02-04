ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guys' Attempt to Add As Many Patties As Possible to 'Burger Boss' Order Is Going Viral

By Mandi Jacewicz
 2 days ago

Have you ever been so hungry that you ordered an extra patty on your burger? However, you’d have to be really ravenous to order a meal like this. TikTok content creator @ yungfoodbeast shows us how to add some extra meat to our burger.

There's something about this that looks absolutely delicious!

@yungfoodbeast

Adding burger patties until they tell us to stop at 🍔🍔🍔🍔

♬ Epic Music(863502) - Draganov89

That's a lot of patties! We did not know that you could make a burger with this much meat. We have to give Burger Boss credit for having such a user-friendly, ordering system and friendly staff too. And they actually allowed him to order 10 patties and 10 different cheese selections. That's incredible! And if that wasn't enough, they even topped this monsterous burger with a juicy chicken breast fillet. Kudos to the employee who smiled while he made this. He's a professional for sure and his stacking skills are off the charts! Eating it seemed like it was a challenge but he went at it from the side and told us the meat “is so good!” We bet!

This monsterous creation impressed the audience. Viewer @AmRioDey commented, “I Like the cool really careful making his meal without compromising time because of size 10/10.” We agree, it was like a work of art. Viewer @Bencraft3 said, “That’s kinda smart marketing cause so many people are gonna be tempted to spend more money stacking the burger.” That’s so true. Viewer @PolskiDrajver22 commented, “This is every Scooby-Doo episode.” Too funny and quite accurate.

We’d love to give these grass-fed burgers a try too. We’ll probably just stick to one patty and spare our gallbladders the pain of ten.

