Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Fixing disability and retirement pay is Congress’ next big vets issue
Last year, Congress passed a massive benefits expansion for veterans who suffered toxic exposure injuries while in the service. This year, the biggest legislative push on veterans issues could be making sure those veterans and others hurt on duty get all the money they’re owed. Veterans advocates are already...
House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief
(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Senate passes tax conformity bill, cuts taxes for individuals and small businesses
The Senate today passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. “The Senate’s passage of the tax conformity bill is a bipartisan victory that will help many Minnesotans who urgently need financial relief,” Senator Mathews said. “However, I am severely disappointed to see our seniors left out of...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2023 — Brand new $914 direct payment drops in two weeks – when to check your account
MILLIONS of Americans are getting a brand new SSI payment in just two weeks. The next round of $914 SSI checks goes out on February 1. The subsequent checks of the year will be going out on the first of March, May, June, August, September, November, and December, while the remaining months will have them go out some days before due to a holiday or weekend.
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
CNET
Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter
If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
msn.com
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
As millions of Americans no doubt marked Jan. 1, 2023 with resolutions for self-improvement for the year ahead, changes to the federal government’s main social welfare safety net are also taking effect this year. The news is mostly good for those already receiving money from the program. Additional boosts...
Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
The refund will be applied after eligible families file their taxes.
Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program
Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
CNET
Keep This Social Security COLA Letter Around. Here's Why
We've all been there: We receive an important letter in the mail and know that it's important to keep around, but end up misplacing it anyway. This letter that the Social Security Administration sent out is one of those documents. Social Security recipients received a letter about their cost-of-living adjustment...
Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments
Press Release The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federally funded program meant to supplement the
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP bill would abolish IRS, income and payroll taxes, replace them with flat sales tax
Republicans in the House have introduced a new bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service and overhaul the U.S. tax system, doing away with income and payroll taxes and implementing a flat national sales tax in its place. The bill calls for a 23 percent national sales tax that...
Lawmakers tout tax incentives for works filmed in Missouri
Several Missouri lawmakers are pushing to reinstate tax incentives in hopes to bring major film productions to the Show Me State.
Cash boost eyed to aid families in “deep poverty”
Anti-poverty advocates are pushing to ensure increases in direct cash assistance to low-income families is one of the few hundred that will cross the finish line this session.
Comments / 0