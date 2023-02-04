Read full article on original website
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Looking to Replace Justin Turner's Leadership in Clubhouse
With Justin Turner leaving for the Red Sox, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects other veterans to step up and fill the leadership void in the LA clubhouse.
Dodgers: Julio Urias Has One Goal This Season
Dodgers lefty ace says his goal is to win a championship in 2023
Dodgers: Experts Compare Bobby Miller to Former Dodger Champion
ESPN insider gives a glowing review of the Dodgers' top pitching prospect.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
Former Phillies Utilityman Signs With Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Philadelphia Phillies utilityman Luke Williams has signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
True Blue LA
Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023
LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Loves This Dominant LA Starting Rotation
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is excited about the 2023 LA starting rotation of himself, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Noah Syndergaard.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Angels: Shohei Ohtani Could Make His First Start at Dodger Stadium This Year
Let the speculation begin.
Angels: Halos Among Highest-Graded Teams From Insiders’ Offseason Grades
Sam Blum of The Athletic gave the Angels a very high grade for productive offseason that saw them add Hunter Renfroe, Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela, and others.
Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Reveals He's Open to a Move Away from Catcher
LA’s top prospect says he’ll play other positions if it means he’ll be in the lineup
Ex-Giants Silver Slugger Could Be Worthy Signing For Red Sox To Improve Infield Depth
Should the Red Sox consider a move for the ex-Silver Slugger?
Dodgers News: LA Ace Has Sights Set on Upcoming Season, Not Contract Status
Julio Urias isn’t focused on contract status at the moment
Tony Gonsolin News: Dodgers Star Reveals What Purchase He's Planning On Making First With His New Contract
After Gonsolin's contract was finalized, the All-Star pitcher shared what he's going to splurge his paycheck on.
One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster
The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 2/6/23: Dodgers extend Miguel Rojas; permission denied
The Dodgers and old friend Miguel Rojas have agreed on a contract extension through the 2024 season with a 2025 club option (first reported by Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase). It guarantees him $11 million over the next two years. I’m surprised by the precise timing, as Rojas is coming off a significant wrist injury and hasn’t yet had game reps to demonstrate that he’s back to full strength. But hey, not my money.
Lakers rumors hint that Kyrie Irving will still wind up in LA eventually
The Los Angeles Lakers wanted to trade for Kyrie Irving to reunite him with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wanted to come to Los Angeles to potentially contend for a title. Despite that, a petty Lakers tax kept Irving away from Los Angeles, instead sending him to the Dallas Mavericks.
