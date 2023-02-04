LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder wasn't shocked when Cort Roberson stepped up to the free-throw line and drained two shots last Tuesday night. "If you would have probably said, 'Hey, what are the chances of him getting a block?' I would have said probably slim to none," Wyoming's third-year head coach joked, referring to the 6-foot, 157-pound guard's late-game rejection in an 85-62 victory over Fresno State. "I probably would've said hell froze over but, shoot, man, Laramie is already frozen over."

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO