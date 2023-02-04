ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Company Plays ‘Jurassic Park’ and Is Trying to Clone the Extinct Dodo Bird

By Cassandra Yorgey
Exemplore
Exemplore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuVaP_0kcU2bZ300

Is the dodo bird coming back from extinction? The bio-science company Colossal announced they have funding to begin work on creating dodos by using genes from already existing birds. These would not be true clones as there is no known existing DNA to replicate, they would be something new created to look and function like the dodo.

Dodos were native to the island of Mauritius, a nation off the southeast coat of the African continent. These unique birds stood around three feet tall and weighed about forty pounds, having no natural predators prior to the island’s colonization made them fearless of people which ultimately led to the demise of the entire species. Between human hunting and the release of invasive species, the dodo quickly dropped to the bottom of the food chain until 1688 when the last live sighting was reported.

Much like the Tasmanian tiger, the dodo was brought to extinction due to humans which leaves many feeling it is our responsibility to correct those mistakes - and some hoping extinct species managed to somehow secretly survive . An even longer extinct bird was also claimed to be seen in the skies recently, with some believing a pterosaur was caught on camera .

Cryptozoologists never lose hope on re-discovering species believed to be extinct, however genetic manipulation to recreate species causes more worries to the community - probably because everybody has seen Jurassic Park. Conspiracy theorists sometimes even think the government has already begun cloning extinct species and releasing them into the wild, however that seems unlikely as companies such as Colossal are just starting to make attempts in that direction.

Colossal has previously claimed they are working to de-extinct the woolly mammoth and the thylacine , although what has been actually done toward that direction remains unclear.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on Exemplore and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest paranormal encounter with the world.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Looper

The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change

Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
ALASKA STATE
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
836
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy