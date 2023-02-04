Company Plays ‘Jurassic Park’ and Is Trying to Clone the Extinct Dodo Bird

Is the dodo bird coming back from extinction? The bio-science company Colossal announced they have funding to begin work on creating dodos by using genes from already existing birds. These would not be true clones as there is no known existing DNA to replicate, they would be something new created to look and function like the dodo.

Dodos were native to the island of Mauritius, a nation off the southeast coat of the African continent. These unique birds stood around three feet tall and weighed about forty pounds, having no natural predators prior to the island’s colonization made them fearless of people which ultimately led to the demise of the entire species. Between human hunting and the release of invasive species, the dodo quickly dropped to the bottom of the food chain until 1688 when the last live sighting was reported.

Much like the Tasmanian tiger, the dodo was brought to extinction due to humans which leaves many feeling it is our responsibility to correct those mistakes - and some hoping extinct species managed to somehow secretly survive . An even longer extinct bird was also claimed to be seen in the skies recently, with some believing a pterosaur was caught on camera .

Cryptozoologists never lose hope on re-discovering species believed to be extinct, however genetic manipulation to recreate species causes more worries to the community - probably because everybody has seen Jurassic Park. Conspiracy theorists sometimes even think the government has already begun cloning extinct species and releasing them into the wild, however that seems unlikely as companies such as Colossal are just starting to make attempts in that direction.

Colossal has previously claimed they are working to de-extinct the woolly mammoth and the thylacine , although what has been actually done toward that direction remains unclear.

