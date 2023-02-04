ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin Park, CA

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

By Key News Network
 2 days ago

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kL46Z_0kcU2FLB00
Michael Ullo / KNN

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found one person down due to a gunshot wound near a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant at the location.

Paramedics transported the patient to a local hospital in unknown condition.

BPPD said the shooting was possibly gang related.

Michael Ullo, Video Journalist / KNN

