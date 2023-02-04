Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park.
Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found one person down due to a gunshot wound near a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant at the location.
Paramedics transported the patient to a local hospital in unknown condition.
BPPD said the shooting was possibly gang related.
Michael Ullo, Video Journalist / KNN
© 2023 Key News Network
