The hope was that after landing Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons would take a step forward during the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, Cade Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury, and the Pistons (14-39) are currently tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. The dream scenario is that Detroit wins the Draft Lottery so they can select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick, but in the latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft put out by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Pistons did not get that lucky.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO