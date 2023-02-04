MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s is now dead following an overnight shooting that led to a two-vehicle crash near downtown Minneapolis.According to police, the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue South and Lyndale Avenue South at Vineland Place, which is near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Officers responded to the report of a crash and found a man suffering gunshot wounds and unresponsive in one of the vehicles, police said. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he was declared deceased. Preliminary information from police indicates the man was shot while driving and then crashed into another vehicle stopped at a red light. The two men inside the struck vehicle reported no injuries.Police say witnesses reported hearing a shooting and seeing another vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO