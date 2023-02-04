Read full article on original website
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Turn this Gmail security feature on ASAP
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use your Gmail to send private encrypted emails to others so you keep your personal information secure and safe from harm.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
How to stop Alexa, Google, and Siri from listening to everything you say
The biggest tech innovation so far this year is the ChatGPT sensation, a chatbot that might threaten Google’s dominance of online search. Maybe that’s why Google is in such a hurry to show the world it already has its own AI chatbots that may come to Google Search.
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
Millions of Google users warned over extremely dangerous ‘click’ that could cost you
GOOGLE fans have been warned to watch what they click after scammers managed to sneak another series of fake ads on the search engine. Ads get prominent space along the top of Google Search if it's related to what you're looking for. A user noticed that the popular password manager...
Blogging Big Blue
Artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will completely destroy Google within two years, Gmail developer says
Paul Buchheit, the developer of Gmail, estimates that Google is one or two years away from complete disruption of Google owing to AI chatbots. The engineer stated that AI breakthroughs such as ChatGPT might render Google’s search engine outdated. Google issued a code red alert in December due to the popular chatbot.
This is how Microsoft will compensate websites Bing and ChatGPT steals information from
Microsoft's positioning of Bing and Chat-GPT will spur an arms race with Google that could crush small, independent websites, and make the internet dumber as a result.
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he will be 'enlisting every Googler' to help test Bard, its new ChatGPT rival, report says
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai sent an internal memo to staff saying they all need to give feedback about Bard "in the spirit of an internal hackathon."
Why You Need To Use Google Chrome's Enhanced Safe Browsing Mode
Delivering data security while also maintaining a straightforward, simple user experience can be a daunting task for tech companies. Customers expect companies to offer comprehensive, reliable services without exposing private data. That's a delicate balance. Service providers don't always nail it. Google, which has a business built on both making...
makeuseof.com
3 Reasons to How ChatGPT Became the Fastest Growing App of All Time
OpenAI's sensational AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has enjoyed an unprecedented and meteoric rise since its launch in November 2022. Although the chatbot went public at a time...
Gmail can now track your packages — how to enable it in seconds
Make sure you're on top of your online orders by knowing how to enable Gmail package tracking.
makeuseof.com
New Features Worth Checking Out in Flutter 3.7
The Flutter community continues to improve the SDK in version 3.7, adding some great new features. For example, you can now create custom menu bars and cascading menus, utilize tools to support better internationalization, and rely on new debugging tools.
ZDNet
Windows 11 adds Spotify to its widgets board
The Spotify app and Microsoft's Phone Link app are two new arrivals on the Windows 11 widget board. For those who like using the Windows 11 widget board, Spotify's arrival as a widget could be good news and follows Meta's Messenger in becoming the first third-party widget to come to Windows 11's widget board.
Microsoft supercharges Bing and Edge with customized ChatGPT — so what about Windows 12?
Microsoft finally confirmed OpenAI integration in the all-new Bing search engine and Edge browser. Could an AI-powered operating system be next?
The Verge
Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing is open for everyone to try starting today
Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing experience will be available today for everybody as a “limited preview” on desktop. You’ll have a limited number of queries that you can use with it, but you will be able to sign up for full access soon. If you visit Bing.com,...
Google Pay and Chrome can now combat cybercrime with virtual cards for American Express
Even if you only shop at reputable online retailers, giving your credit card number to any website is inherently risky. No company with an online presence is immune to hackers, and that includes some of the most tech-forward businesses around — T-Mobile just had its second massive data breach in as many years, and Google Fi customers were also hit. So your best bet is to minimize your online footprint, especially when it comes to identity theft targets like your credit card. On Safer Internet Day, Google has taken a major step to help on this front with new virtual card support.
ChatGPT: What is it, how does it work and why is Google going after it?
Google has confirmed it is launching its own artificial intelligence-powered chatbot in the wake of the success of rival service ChatGPT.First launched late last year, ChatGPT has become an online sensation because of its ability to hold natural conversations but also to generate speeches, songs and essays.Here is a closer look at the technology, how it works, and why it has caught the public’s attention.– What exactly is ChatGPT?In the most basic terms, ChatGPT is a conversational AI-powered chatbot designed to answer questions and respond to queries in text form in a way that sounds natural and human.Built by US...
Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google
REDMOND, Wash., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, signaling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind.
