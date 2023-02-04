ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Independent

Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man

Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mexico Zoo Chief Slaughtered Pygmy Goats for Party Food, Authorities Say

The former director of a zoo in Mexico has been accused of killing four of the park’s pygmy goats to be cooked and served as food at a Christmas party. “These four animals [were] slaughtered and cooked on the zoo’s premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” said Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife. “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.” José Rubén Nava, who was the director of the zoo in the city of Chilpancingo at the time, was replaced on Jan. 12 after a deer died in the park. On Tuesday, officials announced that an investigation found that several animals in the zoo had been allegedly sold or eaten at Nava’s direction.Read it at The Guardian
CBS Miami

Migrants picked up at Haulover Inlet

MIAMI - There was a large police presence in the area of the Haulover Marina after several migrants made it to shore in a boat. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Walter Slosar posed on Twitter that patrol agents and local law enforcement took six migrants of mixed nationalities into custody after a "smuggling event." Three were from China, two were from the Dominican Republic, and one was from Haiti. Agents and law enforcement spread out across the marina and surrounding area looking for more migrants who may have made the trip. Using flashlights they checked out the empty boats in the marina and vehicles that were parked in the lot.  
Outsider.com

WATCH: Suspected Fugitive Saved From Sinking Yacht By Coast Guard In Wild Video

Heroes from the United States Coast Guard and every other public service branch in America simply don’t get enough credit for the amazing work they do day in and day out. A round of applause is in order for them all, from local leaders all the way up to the most elite special forces. Every day in America, brave people proudly go to work and put everything they have into serving, protecting, and making their communities a better place to be. Many of their heroic actions fly under the radar. Or simply get taken for granted by most of us regular Americans. Every once in a while though, a story pops up that reminds us just how lucky we are to be living in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
ASTORIA, OR
MilitaryTimes

Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon

The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
OREGON STATE

