Read full article on original website
Related
A 27-Year-Old TikToker Died After Falling Off A Lighthouse Cliff & He Was Shooting A Video
Friends and family of TikToker Edgar Garay are asking for help with getting his body home from Puerto Rico, after he fell off a cliff while shooting content for the social media platform. Garay, 27, was last seen alive last Sunday evening at the iconic Cabo Rojo lighthouse in Puerto...
California public defender dies after falling from fourth floor while in Mexico resort
A California public defender fatally fell from the fourth floor of a resort hotel on the Pacific coast of Mexico - 20 miles south of the US border.
The family of a 27-year-old man said he died falling off the side of a cliff while filming a TikTok
A Coast Guard official told Insider that the cliff-side spot where the incident took place is "quite dangerous" because of its picturesque views.
WKRC
Experts say bodies found in Mexico are those of missing Hamilton man's fiancée, her family
ZACATECAS, Mexico (WKRC) - There was a startling discovery in connection to a Hamilton man who went missing in Mexico. Bodies found in a grave are believed to be the fiancée of a Hamilton man and two of her family members who all disappeared Christmas night. Mexican news outlet...
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
Four bodies found buried in Mexico near bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man
Mexican officials say that four bodies were found buried near the bullet-riddled car of a missing Ohio who had been visiting his fiancee in the country.Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old project coordinator, has been missing since a Christmas Day restaurant dinner along with fiancée Daniela Pichardo, her sister and her cousin.The attorney general for the Mexican state of Zacatecas says that members of Mexico’s National Guard found four bodies buried near the vehicle. Testing is being carried out to identify the victims.Mr Gutierrez had travelled to Mexico to see Ms Pichardo ahead of their 2023 wedding. When Ms Pichardo did not...
Mexico zoo director allegedly killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party
“This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.”
A man accidentally drifted out to sea with only ketchup and seasonings. He was rescued 24 days later after writing "help" on the boat.
A 47-year-old man was working on his boat in St. Maarten in December when the weather suddenly churned and he drifted out to sea. He soon became lost and now, weeks later has been found off the coast of Colombia – with only ketchup and seasonings helping to keep him nourished.
Coast Guard rescues wanted man seconds before massive wave capsizes boat, video shows
The U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Northwest rescued a man who was wanted by police after he left a dead fish at the Oregon home featured in "The Goonies."
Hurricane Ian destroyed Florida's beloved 'dome home' that was originally built to survive storms
The final blow: How the legendary landmark 'dome home' in Cape Romano, Florida that was originally built to withstand deadly storm surges succumbed to Hurricane Ian
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at 'The Goonies' house is rescued at sea by Coast Guard: Video
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in "The Goonies" was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue.
Coast Guard intercepts 309 Haitian migrants in 'less than seaworthy' vessel off Florida's coast
The Coast Guard returned 309 Haitian migrants to their home country after intercepting their boat in waters off Florida's coast. The group was a mixture of men, women and children.
Military.com
How a Coast Guard Plane Scoured Islands Looking for Migrants — And What the Crew Found
CAY SAL BANK, Bahamas — High above a remote uninhabited Bahamian island, a U.S. Coast Guard air crew on patrol watches as a man and small child fish from a white-sand beach. A twin-outboard engine cabin cruiser is anchored in a cove just a few feet from shore. Using...
Desperate for answers: Families in Miami and Cuba mourn relatives missing at sea
The United Nations’ Missing Migrants Project estimates that 305 Cubans and 380 Haitians have disappeared or died in the Caribbean region since 2014, when the agency began to track them.
Mexico Zoo Chief Slaughtered Pygmy Goats for Party Food, Authorities Say
The former director of a zoo in Mexico has been accused of killing four of the park’s pygmy goats to be cooked and served as food at a Christmas party. “These four animals [were] slaughtered and cooked on the zoo’s premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” said Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife. “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.” José Rubén Nava, who was the director of the zoo in the city of Chilpancingo at the time, was replaced on Jan. 12 after a deer died in the park. On Tuesday, officials announced that an investigation found that several animals in the zoo had been allegedly sold or eaten at Nava’s direction.Read it at The Guardian
Worries abound that Mexico’s Maya Train will destroy jungle
CALAKMUL BIOSPHERE RESERVE, Mexico (AP) — Miguel Ángel Díaz walks slowly so his footfall on dry leaves doesn’t drive away what he’s trying to find in this dense forest of seeded breadnut and sapodilla trees. Coming to a small wetland, a sign warns: Beware of the crocodile.
Migrants picked up at Haulover Inlet
MIAMI - There was a large police presence in the area of the Haulover Marina after several migrants made it to shore in a boat. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Walter Slosar posed on Twitter that patrol agents and local law enforcement took six migrants of mixed nationalities into custody after a "smuggling event." Three were from China, two were from the Dominican Republic, and one was from Haiti. Agents and law enforcement spread out across the marina and surrounding area looking for more migrants who may have made the trip. Using flashlights they checked out the empty boats in the marina and vehicles that were parked in the lot.
WATCH: Suspected Fugitive Saved From Sinking Yacht By Coast Guard In Wild Video
Heroes from the United States Coast Guard and every other public service branch in America simply don’t get enough credit for the amazing work they do day in and day out. A round of applause is in order for them all, from local leaders all the way up to the most elite special forces. Every day in America, brave people proudly go to work and put everything they have into serving, protecting, and making their communities a better place to be. Many of their heroic actions fly under the radar. Or simply get taken for granted by most of us regular Americans. Every once in a while though, a story pops up that reminds us just how lucky we are to be living in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
MilitaryTimes
Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon
The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
Comments / 0