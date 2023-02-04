ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

wyo4news.com

Wyo4news Insights – School Safety

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers

WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

SF0151 may be lifeline for local pharmacies

Making its way through the legislature, Senate File 151, sponsored by Wyoming District 05 Senator Lynn Hutchings, is an Act relating to the insurance code and regulating specified actions by pharmacy benefit managers. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan based pharmacist Dr. Matthew Meyer told listeners the...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application now available

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available. Applications for the grant must be submitted by March 3. The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant package can be found on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.wy.gov. The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Game and Fish seek nominations for Wyoming Youth Conservationist of the Year award

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced the department would like to recognize youth who have made significant contributions to the outdoors. Game and Fish is accepting nominations for the Wyoming Youth Conservationist of the Year award. The award honors a Wyoming resident 18 years or younger who has demonstrated leadership and accomplishment in any aspect of conservation, either individually or as part of a group.
WYOMING STATE
county10.com

Talk in the 10: Wyoming Medicaid Expansion HB80

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming’s Main Industries Gained the Most Jobs in 2022

While 2022 wasn’t a return to pre-pandemic numbers, jobs were gained in many Wyoming industries in the last year – with mining and tourism-adjacent jobs leading the way. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services analyzed employment trends between 2021 and 2022. From the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%).
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Conservatives Demand Answers From Pfizer Over Project Veritas Video

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is demanding answers from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for recent comments attributed to someone alleged to be the company’s director of Research and Development about how the COVID-19 virus and its variants may be manipulated to developing new vaccines within a laboratory setting.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Crossover Voting Bill Headed To State Senate

A bill aimed at preventing voters from changing their party registration just ahead of Wyoming Primary elections has passed the Wyoming House and now moves on to the state Senate. Opponents of crossover voting in Wyoming primary elections have been trying for years to get the practice banned, so far...
WYOMING STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
Sheridan Media

Feb. 11, is 211 Day

Wyoming 211 has announced that Saturday Feb. 11, is 211 Day, celebrating the go-to resource 211, which helped 2,703 people throughout the state of Wyoming access help for immediate or long-term challenges last year. According to a release, Wyoming 211 trained Community Resource Specialists connected people to locally available services,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
WYOMING STATE

