Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Each site will host four teams. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will then wrestle each other in the semifinal matches. At Bridgewater-Raritan, 5 p.m. At Hunterdon Central, 5 p.m. 1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township. 4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe. At Hillsborough, 4 p.m. 3-Howell vs. 6-Edison. 2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick.
Girls Basketball – 2023 Shore Conference Tournament Seeds and Pairings
2023 Girls Basketball Shore Conference Tournament Seeds. (17) Toms River East/(16) Marlboro winner at (1) St. John Vianney. (18) Long Branch/(15) Ranney winner at (2) Red Bank Catholic. (19) Point Beach/(14) Manchester winner at (3) Manasquan. (20) Monmouth/(13) Jackson Memorial winner at (4) St. Rose. (21) Howell/(12) Howell winner at...
Chatham Senior Sprinter Filip Gache Breaks Own School Record in Winning 55-Meter NJSIAA State Sectional Championship in 6.59
TOMS RIVER, NJ -- His record didn't even last a week. Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash in 6.59, helping Chatham win the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state indoor track & field championship on Saturday at the Bennett Center. Gache had the fastest preliminary time of 6.69 before taking the final (see below). Gache was named the Chatham Wealth Management Athlete of the Week after he broke his own school record last Monday at the Morris County Championships.
Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
Boys basketball: Middle Twp. upends No. 16 Montclair Immaculate - Battle of the Bay
Jamir McNeil sent the game into double-overtime before scoring the winner as Middle Township nipped Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 71-70 at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. McNeil, who buried a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime,...
Barnegat Wrestlers Get Three Big Victories on Saturday
PEMBERTON - The Barnegat High School wrestling squad had a very successful Saturday competing in the Pemberton Quad Tournament. The Bengals racked up three victories defeating Pemberton, Burlington City and Willingboro. See stats and details listed below. Barnegat 36, Pemberton 30 106 Lillian Krohn (Pemberton Township) over Blake Burkle (Barnegat) (Fall 0:35) 113 John Giblock (Barnegat) over Thomas Kupsch (Pemberton Township) (Fall 1:53) 120 Gregory Mamola (Barnegat) over Ryan Lambert (Pemberton Township) (Fall 3:37) 126 Trey DeMeo (Barnegat) over Jason Fagens (Pemberton Township) (Dec 9-2) 132 Gianni Marfia (Barnegat) over Journey Riddick (Pemberton Township) (Fall 2:48) 138 Willie Nunez (Pemberton Township) over Aiden O`Halloran (Barnegat) (Dec 6-0) 144 Jaden Edwards (Pemberton Township) over Miguel Sendecki (Barnegat) (Dec 7-6) 150 Anthony Ryan...
Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap
Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
Boys basketball: Paul VI stops Cherry Hill East - Camden Co Tournament 2nd rd.
Emmanuel Joe-Samuel poured in 26 points while Josh Eli tallied 24 as ninth-seeded Paul VI stopped eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Cherry Hill. Paul VI will next face either top-seeded Camden or 17th-seeded Winslow in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Torren Greene...
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed
MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
North Bergen takes Union City - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Orefice went 11 of 14 from the line in his 20 points as North Bergen won at home, 70-58, over Union City. Jonathan Jones nailed four 3-pointers in his 16 points while Cesar Perez put in 12 for North Bergen (13-9), which opened with a 23-17 run and led 31-25 at halftime before pulling away with 18-11 run after the break.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Bloomfield defeats Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Kot offered 17 points for Bloomfield in its 45-38 victory over Montclair in Montclair. Bloomfield (10-10) sprang out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Montclair (14-7) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. However, Bloomfield took back control in the third outscoring Montclair 11-5 en route to the win.
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
No. 4 Rutgers Prep rolls to ninth-straight win with victory over Rumson-Fair Haven
Rutgers Prep continues to roll. The Argonauts, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, won its ninth-straight game on Sunday afternoon with a 74-46 victory over Rumson-Fair Haven in the Coaches Choice USA Shore Conference Challenge at Holmdel High School.
Shore over South Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos totaled 18 points and four rebounds to lead Shore to a 52-33 win over South Hunterdon in West Long Branch. Shore (18-3) outscored South Hunterdon (11-7) in all four quarters of the rematch from last season’s Central Jersey, Group I final. Conley Smolokoff added 15 points on...
Boys Basketball: Trotsko wins it for Colts Neck over Hillside
Vova Trotsko’s layup off a feed from Dillon Younger with 17 seconds left gave Colts Neck a 40-39 victory over Hillside in Hillside. With the victory, the Cougars have won seven of their last eight games. Hillside (5-15) went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before Colts Neck (15-5)...
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay
Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
Indoor track: North 1, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 3 (PHOTOS)
Morris Knolls’ boys team, and Mount Olive’s girls teams earned team titles at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 sectional meet, while Demarest’s boys team and River Dell’s girls squad took the top spot in the North 1, Group 2 team race, at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
Wrestling: Manville rolls past East Brunswick to stay unbeaten
Manville took a 56-16 home win over East Brunswick, in Manville. The win kept Manville unbeaten on 18-0. Manville swept the four final bouts and picked up bonus points in all four wins, as Tyler Loier (190), Geoffrey Mathis (215), Marin Valverde-Bonilla (285) and Justin Petti (106) recorded falls while Tip Freitag took a 13-4 major over Yisreal Thomas at 175.
