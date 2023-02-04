TOMS RIVER, NJ -- His record didn't even last a week. Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash in 6.59, helping Chatham win the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state indoor track & field championship on Saturday at the Bennett Center. Gache had the fastest preliminary time of 6.69 before taking the final (see below). Gache was named the Chatham Wealth Management Athlete of the Week after he broke his own school record last Monday at the Morris County Championships.

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO