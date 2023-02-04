ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Pence cancels North Charleston visit due to “unexpected family matter,” organizers say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his Monday visit to North Charleston due to a “family matter.” Pence was expected to meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other members of law enforcement during a roundtable discussion Monday afternoon at North Charleston City Hall. But organizers said […]
