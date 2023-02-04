MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said on Saturday night that she wants an explanation from the federal government about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down about 6 nautical miles offshore of Myrtle Beach. “Lots of you noticed some unplanned fireworks over Myrtle Beach today,” Bethune said in […]

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO