California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Popular Ghost Kitchen Tacos Now Open in Local Hotel
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
Rival Team "Pushing Hard" To Acquire NBA Superstar
Phoenix New Times
Meet the South Phoenix Butchers Selling Hot Dogs at the Super Bowl Experience
A local butcher shop that already scored big points with the chef at the Phoenix Convention Center landed a huge order for the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s taking place in early February. The football-themed event took place on February 4 and 5 and runs again on February...
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
KTAR.com
Arizona National Guard answers call of duty at WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl
PHOENIX – Arizona’s National Guard will be on the job this week at two of the country’s busiest sporting events hosted in metro Phoenix. Army and Air Guard will have a presence at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday through Sunday in Scottsdale and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, in a multiagency show of force.
East Valley Tribune
$30M deal launches huge QC industrial center
Thompson Thrift Commercial, a national real estate company, has paid Queen Creek-based Barney Farms about $30-million for 67 acres of land at the southwest corner of Germann and Meridian roads for the first phase of a mammoth light industrial center. The 67 acres will be home to 400,000 square feet...
AZFamily
citysuntimes.com
‘Ford Free Days’ offers free admission to WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-7
All fans will receive free admission to the WM Phoenix Open on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 thanks to Ford, the official vehicle of the event, as part of “Ford Free Days.”. As part of this renewed partnership, the fifth annual closest-to-the-pin contest “Ford Drive One for...
How Jaden Rashada's Camp Took A Gamble And Missed Out On Millions
The Story Behind A Former Miami Commit's Recruiting Rollercoaster
AZFamily
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
AZFamily
roselawgroupreporter.com
Vistancia commercial core sees activity in north Peoria
Much of the Vistancia commercial core still remains vacant, but has seen more permitting activity lately, signaling that construction could be near. Most importantly, the 123,000-square-foot Fry’s Marketplace, planned as the anchor of Vistancia’s commercial core, has seen some significant movement in the permitting process. Fry’s site plan...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl. Here are some of the biggest...
KTAR.com
Over $100K in production equipment stolen near NFL Experience in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A theft investigation is underway after police said over $100,000 worth of production equipment was stolen near the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Officers responded to a report of the theft around 5 p.m. to Second and Washington streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
prescottenews.com
Phoenix-based solar energy company, Zenernet, LLC out of business with remaining BBB complaints
In January, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) concluded its investigation into the Phoenix, Arizona-based Zenernet, LLC, which offered solar energy products and installation. Multiple reputable websites have noted the Zenernet, LLC being out of business as of December 2022 and the business filed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on January 13, 2023.
resilience.org
Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West
The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
East Valley Tribune
Bell Bank Park could see management shakeup
A year after Bell Bank Park opened to great expectations, the park has hosted hundreds of thousands visitors and reported 4.3 million individual visits in Mesa, but it remains under a dark financial cloud since defaulting on the terms of its loan in October. The profits the park was expected...
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.
Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.
Phoenix New Times
Triple Threat: These Are the 3 Best Bites We've Eaten in Scottsdale Recently
Whether you're staying in Scottsdale for the Super Bowl or the Waste Management Phoenix Open, or you're looking for the perfect place to enjoy an exceptional meal on Valentine's Day, good food is always a good idea. When eating around the Valley, sometimes a restaurant's decor stands out, and other...
