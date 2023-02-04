ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision

Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Fox 59

Pacers on NBA Investigation

Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle and center Myles Turner talk about the NBA's investigation into an incident after their game in Memphis on Jan. 29. Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle and center Myles Turner talk about the NBA's investigation into an incident after their game in Memphis on Jan. 29.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert Final Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without one of their top scorers off the bench when they take on the Indiana Pacers. Caris LeVert has been ruled OUT for Cleveland's game on Saturday evening as he is still working through right hamstring soreness. This isn't the first game that he's missed...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings

UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James on Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton: 'He's been playing the game this year at an extremely high level'

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a 2023 All-Star. For the first time in his career, the 22-year old guard will represent himself and his team in the All-Star game. It's a well deserved honor for the three-year pro. Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points and a league-leading 10.2 assists per game this year, and the Pacers are 23-19 when he plays.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

When does the 2023 CFB season start?

Find out when the 2023 college football season will start, as August is officially the start of gridiron royalty for every FBS team. The 2022-23 college football season was capped off with Georgia thrashing TCU in a 65-7 rout to win the national championship for the second-straight year and completing a perfect 15-0 season, becoming the 63rd undefeated national champion to do so.
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

