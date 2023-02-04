Read full article on original website
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving's Feelings on Mavericks Trade Revealed
Kyrie Irving is excited to be going from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving Trade: 'Persona' Problem with Luka Doncic? Mavs Aren’t Dumb
The Mavs are worried about trading for Kyrie Irving while they wait for the next guy who shares an "off-court persona'' with the likes of Dirk and Luka. Hmm. Wonder how long that'll take?
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision
Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Fox 59
Pacers on NBA Investigation
Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle and center Myles Turner talk about the NBA's investigation into an incident after their game in Memphis on Jan. 29. Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle and center Myles Turner talk about the NBA's investigation into an incident after their game in Memphis on Jan. 29.
Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.
My Two Cents: Indiana Forced to Deal With Freshmen Struggles, Purdue Not So Much
It's the first of two regular season showdowns between No. 1 Purdue and No. 21 Indiana on Saturday, and the Boilermakers are riding high thanks to steady play from freshmen guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Indiana's freshmen have been up and down, and that could very well be the difference today.
Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue
Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert Final Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without one of their top scorers off the bench when they take on the Indiana Pacers. Caris LeVert has been ruled OUT for Cleveland's game on Saturday evening as he is still working through right hamstring soreness. This isn't the first game that he's missed...
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings
UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Report: Raptors Have Had Trade Talks with Involving Pascal Siakam & O.G. Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors have had trade talks involving Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby as the NBA's trade deadline nears
Yardbarker
LeBron James on Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton: 'He's been playing the game this year at an extremely high level'
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a 2023 All-Star. For the first time in his career, the 22-year old guard will represent himself and his team in the All-Star game. It's a well deserved honor for the three-year pro. Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points and a league-leading 10.2 assists per game this year, and the Pacers are 23-19 when he plays.
Photos: Smith twins lead Fishers past Hamilton Southeastern to win girls basketball sectional title
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Ball State signee Hailey Smith scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Fishers girls basketball team to a 58-44 win over Hamilton Southeastern in the Class 4A Sectional 8 title game on Saturday night. Smith's 18 points, including three 3-pointers, paced the Tigers, ...
'It's heartbreaking.' Purdue Poly junior shot, killed was basketball player, entrepreneur.
James Johnson III had a knack for making things look easy. He would walk into a gym, at 5-10 and wearing a shirt and tie and dress shoes, and dunk. When it came time to run the mile in the preseason with his Purdue Poly team, Johnson did not want to get his basketball shoes wet on a rainy day. ...
When does the 2023 CFB season start?
Find out when the 2023 college football season will start, as August is officially the start of gridiron royalty for every FBS team. The 2022-23 college football season was capped off with Georgia thrashing TCU in a 65-7 rout to win the national championship for the second-straight year and completing a perfect 15-0 season, becoming the 63rd undefeated national champion to do so.
