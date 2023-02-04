A “stupid” shoplifter sprinted to Starbucks in an attempt to outrun police after a foiled theft at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Carlos David Santiago, 43, of Tampa, attempted to leave Home Depot with three garage door openers for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Each of the garage door openers was valued in excess of $500, the report noted. He ran across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to the Starbucks. He was apprehended and admitted what he had done was “real stupid.”

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO