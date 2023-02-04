Read full article on original website
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Brooksville teen goes missing after walking to bus stop
Hernando County deputies are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared last week while on the way to his school bus.
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
Tampa man struck, killed; suspect on the run, FHP says
A 30-year-old Tampa man was struck and killed Sunday evening in what authorities described as a hit and run along CR-587 in Hernando County.
Manhunt continues for suspect in deadly Hillsborough County carjacking
"Everybody got hurt," Hanna recalled. "My customers got scared."
Tampa cop arrested in domestic dispute, officials say
The Tampa Police Department has placed one of its officers on leave after he was arrested during a domestic dispute, according to a release.
Riders honor fellow first responders during stop at fire station
BROOKSVILLE — The men and women pedaling their way down U.S. 41 must have felt some great relief as they saw the fire station coming into view. With an escort of fellow first responders, they turned their bicycles into the entrance of Airport Station 14 on Jan. 23, drove through the station and stopped their bicycles for a well-deserved break.
‘Goatsparilla’: Tampa drivers save goats from wandering onto I-4
A mother goat and her two babies were stopped from wandering onto I-4 in Tampa, thanks to some 'goat' samaritans.
Florida trooper remains hospitalized after I-75 shootout leaves 1 person dead, another charged
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida trooper is still in the hospital after he was hurt during a deadly shootout Saturday morning in Pasco County, authorities say. On Monday, Yoandy Mora Perez, 38, was charged with fleeing and eluding, burglary of a convenience, grand theft, obstruction without violence and felony murder after tried to escape from the trooper.
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
‘Senseless tragedy’: 1 killed, 1 injured in carjacking at Hillsborough County Shell station
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
HCSO: 9 arrested during street racing operation
TAMPA, Fla. - Multiple people are behind bars after a street-racing crackdown in Hillsborough County. Deputies carried out a 9-hour operation resulting in dozens of citations and the recovery of several guns. Deputies arrested nine people on Saturday as part of "Operation Takeback," which aimed to deter people from participating...
HSCO: 9 arrested, 7 cars impounded after street racing operation
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Nine people were arrested and seven cars were impounded after a 9-hour car racing operation by the Hillsborough Sheirff's Office on Saturday, according to a news release. The operation resulted in 158 total stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings and nine arrests, the sheriff's office wrote...
1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station
TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week. According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police,
Multiple tractor-trailers catch fire in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers Saturday morning. Officials said the fire happened at a business in the area of 39th Street and Adamo Drive. Photos of the scene showed multiple trucks destroyed by the fire as smoke billowed in the air. Tampa Fire Rescue said nine […]
9 Arrested In Hillsborough County Illegal Street Racing Sting
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted a 9-hour operation Saturday with the focus centered on street racing crimes. On February 4, 2023, “Operation Takeback” resulted in 158 total stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings, and nine arrests. Of those arrested, five guns
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
Pinellas County deputy fired after DUI arrest
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it has fired one of its deputies after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
‘Stupid’ shoplifter sprints to Starbucks after foiled theft at Home Depot
A “stupid” shoplifter sprinted to Starbucks in an attempt to outrun police after a foiled theft at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Carlos David Santiago, 43, of Tampa, attempted to leave Home Depot with three garage door openers for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Each of the garage door openers was valued in excess of $500, the report noted. He ran across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to the Starbucks. He was apprehended and admitted what he had done was “real stupid.”
