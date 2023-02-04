ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

suncoastnews.com

Riders honor fellow first responders during stop at fire station

BROOKSVILLE — The men and women pedaling their way down U.S. 41 must have felt some great relief as they saw the fire station coming into view. With an escort of fellow first responders, they turned their bicycles into the entrance of Airport Station 14 on Jan. 23, drove through the station and stopped their bicycles for a well-deserved break.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Florida trooper remains hospitalized after I-75 shootout leaves 1 person dead, another charged

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida trooper is still in the hospital after he was hurt during a deadly shootout Saturday morning in Pasco County, authorities say. On Monday, Yoandy Mora Perez, 38, was charged with fleeing and eluding, burglary of a convenience, grand theft, obstruction without violence and felony murder after tried to escape from the trooper.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO: 9 arrested during street racing operation

TAMPA, Fla. - Multiple people are behind bars after a street-racing crackdown in Hillsborough County. Deputies carried out a 9-hour operation resulting in dozens of citations and the recovery of several guns. Deputies arrested nine people on Saturday as part of "Operation Takeback," which aimed to deter people from participating...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 man dead after shooting, carjacking at Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting and carjacking at a Shell gas station in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shorty after 8:30 p.m. after a call about a shooting.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Multiple tractor-trailers catch fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers Saturday morning. Officials said the fire happened at a business in the area of 39th Street and Adamo Drive. Photos of the scene showed multiple trucks destroyed by the fire as smoke billowed in the air. Tampa Fire Rescue said nine […]
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

‘Stupid’ shoplifter sprints to Starbucks after foiled theft at Home Depot

A “stupid” shoplifter sprinted to Starbucks in an attempt to outrun police after a foiled theft at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Carlos David Santiago, 43, of Tampa, attempted to leave Home Depot with three garage door openers for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Each of the garage door openers was valued in excess of $500, the report noted. He ran across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to the Starbucks. He was apprehended and admitted what he had done was “real stupid.”
LADY LAKE, FL

