Morristown, NJ

Morristown Wrestling Defeated Hackettstown Friday

By Susie Scholz
 2 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team defeated Hackettstown, 36-31, on Friday, Feb. 3. The Colonials improved to 7-10 on the season.

At 132 pounds, Wilmer Romero took a 6-1 decision. Jack Myers won a 9-3 decision at 138, Ricardo Nulman won by forfeit at 150,Oliver Aung won a 6-4 decision at 165, Henry Saxon pinned in 1:07 at 175.

Freddie Saxon and Robert Murphy won by forfeit at 190 and 215 respectively and Jayson Castro was victorious by a 3-1 decision at 285.

Newton Lenape Valley Ice Hockey Beats JP Stevens

STOCKHOLM, NJ – Newton Lenape Valley  ice hockey added a 6-5 win against J. P. Stevens on Saturday playing on their home ice at Skylands Ice World. Justin Zappe was the only NLV skater to find the back of the net in the first frame on the assist from Martin Murphy.  Maksym Pastukh’s  unassisted second period goal was sandwiched between two from Anthony Piccirillo.  Brayden Dabrowski and Ty Dellicker got the assist on Piccirillo’s first goal.  Dabrowski assisted on Piccirillo’s second goal. Dabrowski netted one of his own in the third period to secure the win.  Ryan Salenro was between the pipes for NLV stopping 23 Hawks shots.  NLV tested the Stevens goalie 24 times in the outing. NLV has a season record of 7-11. They host Freehold Borough on Saturday.  The puck drops at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament.   Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285         John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Bernards Boys Take First in Indoor Track Sectional Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Bernards boys indoor track team defied all odds this weekend. The boys had not won an indoor sectional championship since moving up to a more competitive North 2 Group 2 section.  On Saturday, Bernards' boys team won the North 2, Group 2 sectional title championship. The Mountaineers accumulated 49 team points, two ahead of second-place Parsippany. "We were predicted to come in fourth if we performed our best. We have a small team, so small we couldn't fill all the entries for the meet in the hurdles, high jump, shot put and pole vault," Bernards track coach Luke LaChac said. "Against all of these odds, we won." The Boys 4x400, made up of Patrick Griffin, Carson Crain, Ty Stauffer, and Danny Nathans comes in 2nd, qualifying for group championships. Senior Patrick Griffin won the 800-meter run.  Freshman Brody Watt won the 3200-meter run and was second in the 1600-meter run. Junior Trevor Sardis was third in the high jump. Sophomore Zachary Barral was third in the pole vault. "A message given to my athletes all season: 'Reach for what you cannot. When you do so, you can achieve what you thought to be 'impossible'," LaChac said.
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Morristown Girls Swimming Receive No. 4 Seed

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The Morristown Girls Swim team received the No. 4 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 1 Group A Tournament.  Montclair received the top spot.  The Colonials received a bye in the first round and will face the winner of No. 5 Livingston vs No 8 Pascack Valley in the Quarterfinals on Friday February 10. The remaining seeds are: No. 2 Ridgewood No 3 Passaic Tech No 4 Morristown No 5 Livingston No 6 River Dell No 7 Sparta No 8 Pascack Valley The finals will take place at Passaic Tech on Thursday February 16.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs

WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Beats West Milford, 4-1

WAYNE, NJ -- The Clifton United ice hockey team scored three goals in the third period to put the cap on a 4-1 victory over West Milford on Sunday. Ryan Kratz scored two goals in the third period and Ryan Montana had one for Clifton United (9-8-2), which includes players from Cedar Grove. Zach Guiffrida had the first goal for Clifton United in the opening period. Jonathan Montana, Eric Ring and James Troller each had an assist. Thomas Cannataro made 28 saves for the win.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.” The Highlanders took two huge steps towards this goal with a 51-22 Sectional Quarterfinal win over Bernards and a 43-28 Semifinal win over ALJ. With the two wins, the Highlanders advance to the Sectional Finals on Wednesday...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
Randolph Boys Hockey Squeezes Out Victory Over Westfield on Senior Night

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph boys hockey team celebrated their senior night game by taking a 3-2 victory over a tough team from Westfield on Friday, Feb 3.  Before the puck dropped, the Rams honored their four seniors, who were introduced one by one, where they joined their parents on the red carpet at center ice in the annual ritual. ( Game photos in link at end of story ) “The one thing that was going through my mind waiting to be called to the center of the ice for my senior night game, was how to carefully step onto the carpet,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Swept on Senior Day

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights bowled well, but it was not enough to overcome North Arlington, who swept the Aviators on Senior Day in a NJIC Meadowland bowling match Monday afternoon in North Arlington. Before the matches the Aviators honored the following seniors for their contribution to the Hasbrouck Heights bowling program: Nick Corbisiero, Jake Rozsa, Michael Quimbayo, Michael McGurran, Adrien Argana, Jared Stavash, Mark Totonjie, and Dereck Potes. The Vikings' Rolan Patel rolled a 247 to lead North Arlington to a 775-704 victory in the first game of the match.  Michael Quimbayo rolled a 198 to lead the Hasbrouck Heights offense.  In the second game William Munoz bowled a 202, and Quimbayo chipped in with a 193, but North Arlington edged the Aviators 734-710.  North Arlington finished out the sweep with a 738-665 victory, giving the Vikings a 7-0 sweep. The Aviators finish the season 10-10 in match play and will be bowling in the NJSIAA state tournament on Friday. North Arlington 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0 Hasbrouck Heights 1 2 3 Total Michael Quimbayo 198 193 157 548 Michael McGurran 166 154 186 506 Jake Rozsa 183 161 166 510 William Munoz 157 202 156 515 Totals 704 710 665 2079 North Arlington Total 775 734 738 2247
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJSIAA Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Returns to the Sectional Finals

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Thanks to Kyle von Seidelmann’s 6-0 decision victory in the final match of the evening, Hasbrouck Heights advanced the North 2, Group 1 wrestling finals with a 39-34 victory over Glen Ridge Monday evening in Hasbrouck Heights.  "Kyle's been our guy all year," said Hasbrouck Heights Head Coach Kurt Freund afterwards. "He's got a great record. He's one of our hardest working kids." "I'm happy for him...he deserved it," he continued about von Seidelmann, who's a sophomore. "He works very hard to be as good as he is." Hasbrouck Heights advanced to the semi-final earlier in the evening with a 49-24...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 75-47

KEARNY, NJ -- Joel Lopez scored 25 points and passed for two assists to lift Hoboken to a 75-47 boys basketball victory over Kearny on Monday. Dorien Moorman collected 14 points and seven rebouds for Hoboken (15-7), which outscored Kearny, 32-12, in the third quarter to open a 60-34 lead. Simon Celiberti-Byam finished with 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals; and Jasir Lane had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Gus Chong Named Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Gus Chong has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending February 5. In a week that included games against Westfield and Verona, the sophomore defenseman scored a goal, added two assists for three-point week and was +1. The Hilltoppers are 8-6-6 heading into tonight's tilt versus Ridge. The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Boys Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s).
SUMMIT, NJ
January in Review: Top 10 Stories in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – We’re featuring the top 10 stories from January that brought in one of our highest page view months since November.    In case you missed it, check out TAPinto Phillipsburg’s Top Ten stories of January, based on page views. 1.Phillipsburg Board of Education to Vote on Interim High School Principal- The Phillipsburg board of education is set to vote Monday, January 23, 2022 on an interim Principal for Phillipsburg High School. 2.Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold at Phillipsburg Paul-Mart- According to a press release from the New Jersey Lottery, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $319,735 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Ryder's Gold Highlights Caldwell's Indoor Track Performances in Sectional Meet

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Junior Keaton Ryder took first place in the shot put for Caldwell High School's boys indoor track and field team at the Section 2, Group 2 meet at the Bennett Center on Saturday. Ryder's throw of 40-5.50 gave him the gold in the event. Caldwell finished third as a team in the meet. In addition to Ryder's victory, Lucas Lattimer and Jason Collura of Caldwell all qualified for the Group 2 Championships. Also qualifying was the 4x400 relay team of Collura, Skylar Brown, Matt Soder and Quinton Caravela, which placed third in the Group 2 State Sectional Championships. Collura took third in the 800m and fourth in the 400m. Lattimer was fourth in the 800m and the 1600m. On the girls' side, Julia Canonaco also qualified for the Group 2 championships. Canonaco placed fourth in the 800m.  
CALDWELL, NJ
"Bloomfield is My Home": Sarah Prezioso Praises Coach Bob Mayer, Teammates and Friends, as she Prepares for Induction into the BHS Hall of Fame, on April 27

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Sarah Prezioso's softball career at Bloomfield High was indeed legendary. Prezioso, a 2010 graduate of Bloomfield High, will be one of six student-athletes to be enshrined into the school's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. Sarah joins Mike Carter, Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Anna Maria Martino and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange, on April 27. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Prezioso has been praised by her coaches, most notably BHS softball coach Bob Mayer, as well as opposing players and coaches for her skill. And recently, Sarah had the chance...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4

Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Patriots Plan to Light Up the Sky in 2023 with 19 Fireworks Shows

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced the team’s promotional schedule for the 2023 season. The Patriots will host 19 fireworks nights at TD Bank Ballpark, kicking off with a show to conclude a Championship Celebration on Opening Day on Thursday, April 6, as well as an Independence Day Celebration on the Fourth of July. The giveaway lineup is highlighted by 2022 Eastern League Championship Ring Replicas (1st 1,000 Adults) on Sunday, April 23 and Anthony Volpe Bobbleheads (1st 1,000 Fans) on Wednesday, July 26. The Zorros de Somerset return for their second season as part...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
HS BOYS BASKETBALL: North Hunterdon Stuns the Stateliners

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed. The Lions made six 3-pointers while the Stateliners went 1-for-16 from 3-point land. “Right from jump street we...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Where in Wayne Contest February 2023

WAYNE, NJ – Last month"s Where in Wayne contest was challenging to say the least. So, we're going to make this one a little easier.  If you know Where in Wayne this picture was taken, you have a chance to win a $50 Visa Gift Card from Matt Bariso at the Bariso Group - Realtors. The winner will be chosen randomly from those who guess correctly. Remember, If you answer on social media, you are disqualified from the game. You can enter more than one answer, but you can only give the same answer once. Any multiple responses with the same answer will be deleted and be a waste of time and effort. Here's the picture. Can you name where it was taken? You must answer by following this link: CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ANSWER Good Luck! If you have an idea for a Where in Wayne picture, please email Ferris: jmeredith@tapinto.net
WAYNE, NJ
