Morristown Wrestling Defeated Hackettstown Friday

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team defeated Hackettstown, 36-31, on Friday, Feb. 3. The Colonials improved to 7-10 on the season.

At 132 pounds, Wilmer Romero took a 6-1 decision. Jack Myers won a 9-3 decision at 138, Ricardo Nulman won by forfeit at 150,Oliver Aung won a 6-4 decision at 165, Henry Saxon pinned in 1:07 at 175.

Freddie Saxon and Robert Murphy won by forfeit at 190 and 215 respectively and Jayson Castro was victorious by a 3-1 decision at 285.

