Madison Wrestling Defeated Indian Hills 57-20

MADISON, NJ – The Madison High School wrestling team defeated Indian Hills, 57-20, on Friday, Feb. 3.The Dodgers (7-6) had a number of victories.

At 120 pounds, John Aristizabel pinned in 3:16, Carlos Dominguez pinned in 1:50 at 132, 138-pounder Anthony Collins won by forfeit, Jayson Candelario pinned in 3:32 at 150, 157-pounder Collin Mulcahy pinned in 3:33, Jeremy Ortiz won by forfeit at 165, Jack McCaffrey took a 3-1 decision at 175.

Mekhi Crump and John O’Donnell won by forfeit at 190 and 215 and Skyler Pastro pinned in 4:31 at 285.

