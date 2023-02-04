ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Madison Wrestling Defeated Indian Hills 57-20

By Susie Scholz
 2 days ago

MADISON, NJ – The Madison High School wrestling team defeated Indian Hills, 57-20, on Friday, Feb. 3.The Dodgers (7-6) had a number of victories.

At 120 pounds, John Aristizabel pinned in 3:16, Carlos Dominguez pinned in 1:50 at 132, 138-pounder Anthony Collins won by forfeit, Jayson Candelario pinned in 3:32 at 150, 157-pounder Collin Mulcahy pinned in 3:33, Jeremy Ortiz won by forfeit at 165, Jack McCaffrey took a 3-1 decision at 175.

Mekhi Crump and John O’Donnell won by forfeit at 190 and 215 and Skyler Pastro pinned in 4:31 at 285.

NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed

MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
MADISON, NJ
Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs

WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Outstanding Efforts by Breikaa, DelFierro, Timbie, Wolfe, Cayla Laviola, Alexis Laviola, Espiritu, Maculan and Klotz lead Bloomfield High Swim Team

A solid swimming season concluded on Jan. 31, when the Bloomfield High boys and girls teams both prevailed over a strong Science Park squad. Head coach Lenore Imhof's team made a lot of progress in the 2022-2023 campaign, and finishing the season with two hard-fought victories certainly enhanced the season. While the team portion of the season has concluded, there will be individual races coming up in February.  The boys prevailed, 93-75. The 200 meter relay team of Aly Breikaa, Gabriel Del Fierro, John Franciosi and Alex Wolfe paced the Bengals, with a winning time of 1:55.26. Bloomfield had two other teams in the...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Defeats Becton on Senior Day

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge bounced back from a close loss in the first game to defeat Becton, 5-2 in an NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday.  Before the match, Wood-Ridge recognized its only senior, bowler Andrew Medina for his contribution to the Wood-Ridge bowling team. The Blue Devils lost game one, 670- 663 despite a 221 effort from Medina.  Wood-Ridge bounced back with huge effort in game two, as Dylan Matawa rolled a 266 and Nico Altamura rolled a 202 as they captured the second game by a 787-668 score. Wood-Ridge earned the match with a tough win in game three, 651-642.  Matawa and Medina each bowled 182 games to lead the way. “I am very proud of this team,“ said head coach Andrew Rojas.  “I cannot wait to see what next season brings.” Wood-Ridge will be competing Friday in the NJSIAA playoffs on Friday.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.” The Highlanders took two huge steps towards this goal with a 51-22 Sectional Quarterfinal win over Bernards and a 43-28 Semifinal win over ALJ. With the two wins, the Highlanders advance to the Sectional Finals on Wednesday...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament.   Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285         John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newton Lenape Valley Ice Hockey Beats JP Stevens

STOCKHOLM, NJ – Newton Lenape Valley  ice hockey added a 6-5 win against J. P. Stevens on Saturday playing on their home ice at Skylands Ice World. Justin Zappe was the only NLV skater to find the back of the net in the first frame on the assist from Martin Murphy.  Maksym Pastukh’s  unassisted second period goal was sandwiched between two from Anthony Piccirillo.  Brayden Dabrowski and Ty Dellicker got the assist on Piccirillo’s first goal.  Dabrowski assisted on Piccirillo’s second goal. Dabrowski netted one of his own in the third period to secure the win.  Ryan Salenro was between the pipes for NLV stopping 23 Hawks shots.  NLV tested the Stevens goalie 24 times in the outing. NLV has a season record of 7-11. They host Freehold Borough on Saturday.  The puck drops at 4 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
Gus Chong Named Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Gus Chong has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending February 5. In a week that included games against Westfield and Verona, the sophomore defenseman scored a goal, added two assists for three-point week and was +1. The Hilltoppers are 8-6-6 heading into tonight's tilt versus Ridge. The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Boys Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s).
SUMMIT, NJ
NJSIAA Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Returns to the Sectional Finals

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Thanks to Kyle von Seidelmann’s 6-0 decision victory in the final match of the evening, Hasbrouck Heights advanced the North 2, Group 1 wrestling finals with a 39-34 victory over Glen Ridge Monday evening in Hasbrouck Heights.  "Kyle's been our guy all year," said Hasbrouck Heights Head Coach Kurt Freund afterwards. "He's got a great record. He's one of our hardest working kids." "I'm happy for him...he deserved it," he continued about von Seidelmann, who's a sophomore. "He works very hard to be as good as he is." Hasbrouck Heights advanced to the semi-final earlier in the evening with a 49-24...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Swept on Senior Day

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights bowled well, but it was not enough to overcome North Arlington, who swept the Aviators on Senior Day in a NJIC Meadowland bowling match Monday afternoon in North Arlington. Before the matches the Aviators honored the following seniors for their contribution to the Hasbrouck Heights bowling program: Nick Corbisiero, Jake Rozsa, Michael Quimbayo, Michael McGurran, Adrien Argana, Jared Stavash, Mark Totonjie, and Dereck Potes. The Vikings' Rolan Patel rolled a 247 to lead North Arlington to a 775-704 victory in the first game of the match.  Michael Quimbayo rolled a 198 to lead the Hasbrouck Heights offense.  In the second game William Munoz bowled a 202, and Quimbayo chipped in with a 193, but North Arlington edged the Aviators 734-710.  North Arlington finished out the sweep with a 738-665 victory, giving the Vikings a 7-0 sweep. The Aviators finish the season 10-10 in match play and will be bowling in the NJSIAA state tournament on Friday. North Arlington 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0 Hasbrouck Heights 1 2 3 Total Michael Quimbayo 198 193 157 548 Michael McGurran 166 154 186 506 Jake Rozsa 183 161 166 510 William Munoz 157 202 156 515 Totals 704 710 665 2079 North Arlington Total 775 734 738 2247
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Randolph Boys Hockey Squeezes Out Victory Over Westfield on Senior Night

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph boys hockey team celebrated their senior night game by taking a 3-2 victory over a tough team from Westfield on Friday, Feb 3.  Before the puck dropped, the Rams honored their four seniors, who were introduced one by one, where they joined their parents on the red carpet at center ice in the annual ritual. ( Game photos in link at end of story ) “The one thing that was going through my mind waiting to be called to the center of the ice for my senior night game, was how to carefully step onto the carpet,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
"Bloomfield is My Home": Sarah Prezioso Praises Coach Bob Mayer, Teammates and Friends, as she Prepares for Induction into the BHS Hall of Fame, on April 27

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Sarah Prezioso's softball career at Bloomfield High was indeed legendary. Prezioso, a 2010 graduate of Bloomfield High, will be one of six student-athletes to be enshrined into the school's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. Sarah joins Mike Carter, Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Anna Maria Martino and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange, on April 27. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Prezioso has been praised by her coaches, most notably BHS softball coach Bob Mayer, as well as opposing players and coaches for her skill. And recently, Sarah had the chance...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Ice Hockey: Gov. Livingston - New Providence Varsity Clinches McCinnis Division #1 Seed

NEW JERSEY - The Gov. Livingston-New Providence junior varsity hockey team takes home the Union County tournament championship in a hockey filled weekend for the Highlanders. The weekend started with a 4-0 shutout win for the varsity squad against West Essex/Caldwell to clinch the #1 seed in the McInnis division. The action continued the next day against out of conference opponent Ramapo finishing the game in a 4-4 tie.  Gov. Livingston - New Providence Junior Varsity County Champions The Gov. Livingston - New Providence junior varsity team took down a tough Westfield Blue Devils team to win the junior varsity Union County...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Girls Basketball: Columbia Defeats Newark Academy, 46-42, in ECT Quarterfinals

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Columbia girls basketball team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament with a 46-42 victory over Newark Academy on Saturday. Talia Baptiste scored 14 points for the Cougars (9-13), who trailed by five points after one quarter. Columbia outscored Newark Academy, 16-11, in the fourth quarter. Bella Galatt finished with nine points for Columbia, which moves on to the semifinal round against top-seeded Montclair Immaculate next Saturday at West Orange High School. Fourth-seeded Newark Academy is 16-4.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Ryder's Gold Highlights Caldwell's Indoor Track Performances in Sectional Meet

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Junior Keaton Ryder took first place in the shot put for Caldwell High School's boys indoor track and field team at the Section 2, Group 2 meet at the Bennett Center on Saturday. Ryder's throw of 40-5.50 gave him the gold in the event. Caldwell finished third as a team in the meet. In addition to Ryder's victory, Lucas Lattimer and Jason Collura of Caldwell all qualified for the Group 2 Championships. Also qualifying was the 4x400 relay team of Collura, Skylar Brown, Matt Soder and Quinton Caravela, which placed third in the Group 2 State Sectional Championships. Collura took third in the 800m and fourth in the 400m. Lattimer was fourth in the 800m and the 1600m. On the girls' side, Julia Canonaco also qualified for the Group 2 championships. Canonaco placed fourth in the 800m.  
CALDWELL, NJ
January in Review: Top 10 Stories in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – We’re featuring the top 10 stories from January that brought in one of our highest page view months since November.    In case you missed it, check out TAPinto Phillipsburg’s Top Ten stories of January, based on page views. 1.Phillipsburg Board of Education to Vote on Interim High School Principal- The Phillipsburg board of education is set to vote Monday, January 23, 2022 on an interim Principal for Phillipsburg High School. 2.Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold at Phillipsburg Paul-Mart- According to a press release from the New Jersey Lottery, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $319,735 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Where in Wayne Contest February 2023

WAYNE, NJ – Last month"s Where in Wayne contest was challenging to say the least. So, we're going to make this one a little easier.  If you know Where in Wayne this picture was taken, you have a chance to win a $50 Visa Gift Card from Matt Bariso at the Bariso Group - Realtors. The winner will be chosen randomly from those who guess correctly. Remember, If you answer on social media, you are disqualified from the game. You can enter more than one answer, but you can only give the same answer once. Any multiple responses with the same answer will be deleted and be a waste of time and effort. Here's the picture. Can you name where it was taken? You must answer by following this link: CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ANSWER Good Luck! If you have an idea for a Where in Wayne picture, please email Ferris: jmeredith@tapinto.net
WAYNE, NJ
Nine Hilltopper Student-Athletes Declare Collegiate Destinations

SUMMIT, NJ - Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 student-athletes have declared their collegiate destinations, where each will continue their academic and sporting endeavors. The nine Hilltopper seniors include: Wes Hellings, Baseball - Roanoke College Jack Holmes, Lacrosse - Skidmore College Kealon Knight, Soccer - Houghton University Jake Lowry, Football - University of Chicago Tim McKeever, Football - Hobart College Isis Ovares, Soccer - Seton Hall University Jake Rainero, Lacrosse - Drew University Stephanie Sexton, Basketball - Franklin & Marshall College Devin Tapia, Swimming - University of Lynchburg
SUMMIT, NJ
