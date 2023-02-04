ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case

Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ho‘olaule‘a

With thousands of people expected to attend Saturday’s Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival in Waimea on the Big Island, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is ho‘olaule‘a. It means celebration or festival. A hoʻolauleʻa may consist of authentic hula dancing and music, foods, vendors...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health

Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Man shot by Big Island police appears in court

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – The man involved in a police shooting on the Big Island is making his first court appearance in court on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Aina Cachero faces several charges including robbery and theft in connection with a stolen vehicle case on Friday in Hilo.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island officer shot an armed suspect on Friday afternoon after the 32-year-old Hilo man pulled out a pistol and refused to follow officers’ commands to drop the weapon, police said in a news release. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Man charged with kidnapping Big Island teen appears in court

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning. Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive. According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, […]
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy