Another rockslide crashes onto Kamehameha Highway
A temporary retaining rock wall placed Sunday, Feb. 5, along Kamehameha Highway was smashed by another rockslide on Monday, Feb. 6.
Hawai‘i County Council discussing bill to create animal control and protection agency
The Hawai‘i County Council will discuss a proposed bill that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. The discussion will take place during the council’s Committee on Governmental Operations and External Affairs at the Hawai’i County Building, 25 Aupuni St. in Hilo on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.
Some Residents Can Get Home Loans in This Area, but Native Hawaiians Say They Can’t. Officials Want to Know Why.
The U.S. government backed home loans for the public in an area where there may be unexploded bombs, but some Native Hawaiians say they were denied financing in the same place. Now, elected officials are raising questions about safety and fairness.
Deputy Prosecutor With History Of Neighbor Problems No Longer Employed By County
A deputy prosecutor with a lengthy history of disputes with his neighbors is no longer working for Hawaii County. Randall Winston Albright’s last day as a deputy prosecutor was Jan. 31, said Danielle Niimi, a human resources employee in the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Waltjen did not...
Judges dismiss themselves from Hilo double homicide case
Following a hearing on Friday, Big Island Judge Peter Kubota and Judge Henry Nakamoto recused, or dismissed, themselves from the Joshua Ho case. He's the grandson accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents, Jeffrey and Carla Takamine, long time business owners of Big Island Delights.
ʻŌlaʻa Rd. in Kurtistown closed due to vehicle accident
The Hawaiʻi Police Department said that ʻŌlaʻa Road is closed due to a traffic accident.
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief. Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Maui County...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ho‘olaule‘a
With thousands of people expected to attend Saturday’s Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival in Waimea on the Big Island, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is ho‘olaule‘a. It means celebration or festival. A hoʻolauleʻa may consist of authentic hula dancing and music, foods, vendors...
Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health
Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
Man shot by Big Island police appears in court
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – The man involved in a police shooting on the Big Island is making his first court appearance in court on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Aina Cachero faces several charges including robbery and theft in connection with a stolen vehicle case on Friday in Hilo.
Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island officer shot an armed suspect on Friday afternoon after the 32-year-old Hilo man pulled out a pistol and refused to follow officers’ commands to drop the weapon, police said in a news release. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken...
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said two men died and one was injured in a single-car crash early Sunday. Authorities said they responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Investigators determined that a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee carrying three men was traveling northbound on Queen...
Think Pink: Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival celebrates 30th anniversary on Saturday
Since its beginning, the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival has been all about the delicate pink blooms on the cherry trees at Church Row Park in the North Hawai‘i community of about 11,000 people. Oftentimes, a crown of snow on Maunakea provides a picturesque backdrop. In 1994, the festival’s...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hilo
Big Island Police were warning the public to avoid Kumukoa Street in Hilo due to an officer-involved shooting incident Friday morning.
Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
A Hawaii man told his friend he had hooked a "huge" tuna while deep-sea fishing. He went overboard and is still missing.
Rescuers searched for a third day Tuesday for a Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend, authorities said. Mark Knittle, 63, of Captain Cook, was fishing with a friend off Honaunau on the Big Island on Sunday, when he hooked an ahi, or tuna, police said.
Man charged with kidnapping Big Island teen appears in court
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning. Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive. According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, […]
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
