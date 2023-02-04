Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Opera House kicks off spring season Feb. 9
If you can’t find a show you’d like this season, don’t blame the Stoughton Opera House. With 50 shows scheduled from Feb. 9 through June 17, it’s going to be busy over at 381 E. Main St. as the opera house’s 2023 spring season is just around the corner.
stoughtonnews.com
Buffalo Nichols at the Stoughton Opera House Feb. 17
Buffalo Nichols is set to perform from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. Since his earliest infatuations with guitar, Nichols has asked himself the same question: How can I bring the blues of the past into the future?. After cutting his teeth...
stoughtonnews.com
Cindy and Dan McGlynn are this year’s Syttende Mai royalty
Since 1969, Stoughton's Syttende Mai festival has elected a 'Festival King and Queen,' who serve as event ambassadors. These "royal" ambassadors can be nominated by anyone in the community, based on community service and commitment to sharing their pride for the city's Norwegian heritage with Stoughton residents and visitors. And during the annual weekend of ceremonies in May, The king and queen visit the Capitol in Madison to declare Stoughton's Syttende Mai Festival weekend a statewide celebration.
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
stoughtonnews.com
Relay For Life kickoff is Feb. 15 at Cheeser’s
The weather may be a bit frosty, but it’s time to think about warmer weather and getting outside for some exercise for a great cause. People are invited to join the kick off of the 2023 Relay For Life of Dane and Rock Counties from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Cheesers, 183 E Main St, Stoughton. Food and drinks will be available as the group discusses the successful 2022 event and shares updates on the 2023 Relay.
nbc15.com
Chocolate Shoppe celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you haven’t had breakfast yet, save some room. Saturday is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day!. Chocolate Shoppe is openings its doors early Saturday to celebrate. You can get your scoop starting at 8 a.m. Each of the Madison-area stores are offering a special...
captimes.com
At Kozy Nuk in Cottage Grove, find good food and friendly people
Meggan O’Brien, co-owner of the Kozy Nuk Cafe in Cottage Grove, looks over the café’s menu with pride. “You wouldn’t expect to have street tacos at a strip-mall diner,” she said with a laugh. Diners stroll past a painting of pancakes in the window of...
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
captimes.com
Opinion | Scott Walker's take on drag is a drag
Former Gov. Scott Walker, who will never be accused of being a student of history, declared the other day that drag shows are the same as strip shows. "Let’s be clear," he tweeted. “'Drag shows' are strip shows. They are wrong. They are particularly wrong at school. They are definitely not 'family-friendly.'"
Channel 3000
Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
WISN
K-9 Tesla comforted Delaney Krings in the hospital now, she will comfort those mourning her
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Family and friends ofDelaney Krings who lost her battle with brain cancer are preparing to say goodbye. They’ll gather Saturday in New Berlin for her funeral. And helping them cope with the loss of Delaney Krings is an officer who trained for this kind of...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys hockey: Stoughton sweeps season series with DeForest, earns No. 8 seed
After the Stoughton boys hockey team split a pair of Badger East Conference games, the Vikings received a No. 8 seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament. Stoughton will take on top-seeded Saint Mary’s Springs on either Thursday, Feb 16 or Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., according to the WIAA’s Division 2 bracket.
nbc15.com
MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say there is no threat to the public after they investigated reports of an injured person in a westside education center parking lot. According to an incident report, police responded around 5:15 p.m. Friday to the Lussier Community Education Center, located at 55 South Gammon Road.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In Wisconsin
Hy-Vee, a well-known grocery store chain, is planning to open two new locations in Wisconsin on February 7th. Despite the closure of many retailers, Hy-Vee is still expanding and reimagining its grocery store concept with new digital kiosks, mobile payment options, and self-checkout options.
Two people injured after Brookfield house fire
Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluations following a house fire in Brookfield Saturday morning.
fox47.com
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane Co. official weighs in on Lake Monona's gap
MADISON, Wis. — After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
nbc15.com
Columbia County I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange construction to continue February 6
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction at the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange in Columbia County is set to continue Monday, Feb. 6. Drivers should expect traffic on the Southbound lanes of I-39/90/94. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in both directions, according to WisDOT. Roundabouts are also set...
Comments / 0