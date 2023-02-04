ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Opera House kicks off spring season Feb. 9

If you can’t find a show you’d like this season, don’t blame the Stoughton Opera House. With 50 shows scheduled from Feb. 9 through June 17, it’s going to be busy over at 381 E. Main St. as the opera house’s 2023 spring season is just around the corner.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Buffalo Nichols at the Stoughton Opera House Feb. 17

Buffalo Nichols is set to perform from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. Since his earliest infatuations with guitar, Nichols has asked himself the same question: How can I bring the blues of the past into the future?. After cutting his teeth...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Cindy and Dan McGlynn are this year’s Syttende Mai royalty

Since 1969, Stoughton's Syttende Mai festival has elected a 'Festival King and Queen,' who serve as event ambassadors. These "royal" ambassadors can be nominated by anyone in the community, based on community service and commitment to sharing their pride for the city's Norwegian heritage with Stoughton residents and visitors. And during the annual weekend of ceremonies in May, The king and queen visit the Capitol in Madison to declare Stoughton's Syttende Mai Festival weekend a statewide celebration.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Relay For Life kickoff is Feb. 15 at Cheeser’s

The weather may be a bit frosty, but it’s time to think about warmer weather and getting outside for some exercise for a great cause. People are invited to join the kick off of the 2023 Relay For Life of Dane and Rock Counties from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Cheesers, 183 E Main St, Stoughton. Food and drinks will be available as the group discusses the successful 2022 event and shares updates on the 2023 Relay.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Chocolate Shoppe celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you haven’t had breakfast yet, save some room. Saturday is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day!. Chocolate Shoppe is openings its doors early Saturday to celebrate. You can get your scoop starting at 8 a.m. Each of the Madison-area stores are offering a special...
MADISON, WI
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Scott Walker's take on drag is a drag

Former Gov. Scott Walker, who will never be accused of being a student of history, declared the other day that drag shows are the same as strip shows. "Let’s be clear," he tweeted. “'Drag shows' are strip shows. They are wrong. They are particularly wrong at school. They are definitely not 'family-friendly.'"
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts

'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Boys hockey: Stoughton sweeps season series with DeForest, earns No. 8 seed

After the Stoughton boys hockey team split a pair of Badger East Conference games, the Vikings received a No. 8 seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament. Stoughton will take on top-seeded Saint Mary’s Springs on either Thursday, Feb 16 or Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., according to the WIAA’s Division 2 bracket.
STOUGHTON, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Female inmate dies in Rock County jail

JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

