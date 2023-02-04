The weather may be a bit frosty, but it’s time to think about warmer weather and getting outside for some exercise for a great cause. People are invited to join the kick off of the 2023 Relay For Life of Dane and Rock Counties from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Cheesers, 183 E Main St, Stoughton. Food and drinks will be available as the group discusses the successful 2022 event and shares updates on the 2023 Relay.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO