The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
Some Google employees didn't realize they were laid off until their badges wouldn't let them into the office
Google notified 12,000 employees of their fate by overnight email, but those that didn't check their inbox got a tough surprise when swiping in.
Engadget
Microsoft is holding a press event tomorrow, with ChatGPT expected to feature heavily
You might not have to wait long to see how Microsoft and OpenAI deepen their relationship. Microsoft has confirmed plans for an event tomorrow (invitations were sent out last week) at its Redmond headquarters at 1PM Eastern. The company will only say that chief Satya Nadella will share details on some "exciting projects," but it's expected to show its integration of ChatGPT into Bing and other uses of the conversational AI technology.
ZDNet
iOS 16: How to edit or delete sent iMessages
Apple released iOS 16 for the iPhone last fall, and the software update brought plenty of new iOS features. It included a new lock screen that you can completely customize, and the Mail app has a handful of new features that make it more Gmail-like. Also: The best phones of...
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
Upworthy
People are now realizing what the 'i' in iPhone stands for
Have you ever wondered what the "i" in iPhone stands for? If you did, then you're not alone. We all have thought about it at least once in our lives. It's just that people now realize the meaning behind the "i" in "iPhone." It may come as a surprise to a lot of people, given how technologically savvy everyone is. The revelation left many Apple users in a conundrum and some seemed pretty displeased. The "i" has been found across various internet-enabled smart Apple devices such as the iMac, iPod, iPad and, of course, the iPhone. It made us think that the "i" stood for either the internet or intelligence. Notably, the iPhone, which was released in 2007, was Apple's first device with internet access.
CNET
Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search
Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
Apple Insider
Apple to hold first in-person AI summit in years
As Apple begins to ease its COVID policies, the company has decided to hold its annual internal AI summit in person, which could mean the company may soon return to traditional media events. The AI summit is similar to Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, except it caters only to Apple...
CNET
Microsoft's ChatGPT Plans for Bing Could Surface on Tuesday
CEO Satya Nadella is hosting an event that will detail some "exciting projects." Microsoft is hosting an event Tuesday that's expected to reveal the fusion of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT and Microsoft's search engine Bing. Invites to the event were sent last week, and attendees were told there will...
Apple Insider
Apple execs discuss how company pushes technology to the limit with M2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's platform architecture VP Tim Millet and product marketing VP Bob Borchers weigh in on the benefits of bringing chip design in-house. In an interview with TechCrunch, Apple executives sat down to discuss Apple's...
Android Headlines
Google gained 'great momentum' with Pixel 6a & Pixel 7 series
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, published Q4 2022 earnings, and had something interesting to say as part of it. It seems like Google gained “great momentum” with the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series smartphones. Google managed to get “great momentum” with the Pixel 6a & Pixel 7...
Apple Insider
4 Best Methods on how to reset your iPhone when you forgot your password
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple offers an official method to reset your device in case of a lost passcode, but PassFab lets you bypass the help desk and get your iPhone working sooner. Locking a device behind a...
9to5Mac
Apple rolling out Apple TV and HomePod software updates with bug fixes
A new firmware update is rolling out for Apple TV and HomePod users. Following the release of tvOS 16.3 last month, Apple is now rolling out tvOS 16.3.1 to HomePod and Apple TV users with “general performance and stability improvements.”. Apple has not published in-depth release notes for tvOS...
decrypt.co
Ex-App Store Director: 'Apple Had a Problem With Crypto From Day One'
In an interview, Phillip Shoemaker pulls back the curtain behind Apple’s App Store and argues that the guidelines are crafted to be intentionally opaque. Getting an app listed in the Apple App Store is no easy task, but it’s been an especially onerous process for crypto companies and projects.
Phone Arena
Apple's AR glasses: Apple's clever way of making you buy everything! Will you be doing it before you know it?
Ah, the future. Such a concept, full of either blind optimism or radical pessimism. Before the year 2000, the year 2000 itself was often a futuristic cliche to use in movies and literature. It sounded so distant, so mysterious…. Is your idea of the future a hellscape, where robots treat...
Apple Insider
How to decide between two HomePods or a Sonos system for a home theater
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Upgrading your home theater speakers for a great movie experience is easy to do, but it can be hard to decide which route to take. Let's look at the choice between a pair of HomePods and a dedicated Sonos system.
Microsoft just announced a SURPRISE media event taking place tomorrow
Microsoft has announced that it's hosting a special event for press on February 7 at 10AM at its Redmond headquarters in Washington. So far, the company has remained incredibly tight lipped about what it's planning to announce, but recent developments suggest the topic of conversation will be focused on AI.
Apple Insider
Mac Studio may never get updated, because new Mac Pro is coming
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A refresh of theMac Studio with an M2 Ultra may not happen soon or at all, because of the Mac Pro. Apple's introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max in January, as well...
