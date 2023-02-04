ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Microsoft is holding a press event tomorrow, with ChatGPT expected to feature heavily

You might not have to wait long to see how Microsoft and OpenAI deepen their relationship. Microsoft has confirmed plans for an event tomorrow (invitations were sent out last week) at its Redmond headquarters at 1PM Eastern. The company will only say that chief Satya Nadella will share details on some "exciting projects," but it's expected to show its integration of ChatGPT into Bing and other uses of the conversational AI technology.
ZDNet

iOS 16: How to edit or delete sent iMessages

Apple released iOS 16 for the iPhone last fall, and the software update brought plenty of new iOS features. It included a new lock screen that you can completely customize, and the Mail app has a handful of new features that make it more Gmail-like. Also: The best phones of...
BGR.com

The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked

Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
Upworthy

People are now realizing what the 'i' in iPhone stands for

Have you ever wondered what the "i" in iPhone stands for? If you did, then you're not alone. We all have thought about it at least once in our lives. It's just that people now realize the meaning behind the "i" in "iPhone." It may come as a surprise to a lot of people, given how technologically savvy everyone is. The revelation left many Apple users in a conundrum and some seemed pretty displeased. The "i" has been found across various internet-enabled smart Apple devices such as the iMac, iPod, iPad and, of course, the iPhone. It made us think that the "i" stood for either the internet or intelligence. Notably, the iPhone, which was released in 2007, was Apple's first device with internet access.
CNET

Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search

Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
Apple Insider

Apple to hold first in-person AI summit in years

As Apple begins to ease its COVID policies, the company has decided to hold its annual internal AI summit in person, which could mean the company may soon return to traditional media events. The AI summit is similar to Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, except it caters only to Apple...
CNET

Microsoft's ChatGPT Plans for Bing Could Surface on Tuesday

CEO Satya Nadella is hosting an event that will detail some "exciting projects." Microsoft is hosting an event Tuesday that's expected to reveal the fusion of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT and Microsoft's search engine Bing. Invites to the event were sent last week, and attendees were told there will...
Apple Insider

Apple execs discuss how company pushes technology to the limit with M2

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's platform architecture VP Tim Millet and product marketing VP Bob Borchers weigh in on the benefits of bringing chip design in-house. In an interview with TechCrunch, Apple executives sat down to discuss Apple's...
Android Headlines

Google gained 'great momentum' with Pixel 6a & Pixel 7 series

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, published Q4 2022 earnings, and had something interesting to say as part of it. It seems like Google gained “great momentum” with the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series smartphones. Google managed to get “great momentum” with the Pixel 6a & Pixel 7...
Apple Insider

4 Best Methods on how to reset your iPhone when you forgot your password

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple offers an official method to reset your device in case of a lost passcode, but PassFab lets you bypass the help desk and get your iPhone working sooner. Locking a device behind a...
9to5Mac

Apple rolling out Apple TV and HomePod software updates with bug fixes

A new firmware update is rolling out for Apple TV and HomePod users. Following the release of tvOS 16.3 last month, Apple is now rolling out tvOS 16.3.1 to HomePod and Apple TV users with “general performance and stability improvements.”. Apple has not published in-depth release notes for tvOS...
decrypt.co

Ex-App Store Director: 'Apple Had a Problem With Crypto From Day One'

In an interview, Phillip Shoemaker pulls back the curtain behind Apple’s App Store and argues that the guidelines are crafted to be intentionally opaque. Getting an app listed in the Apple App Store is no easy task, but it’s been an especially onerous process for crypto companies and projects.
Apple Insider

How to decide between two HomePods or a Sonos system for a home theater

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Upgrading your home theater speakers for a great movie experience is easy to do, but it can be hard to decide which route to take. Let's look at the choice between a pair of HomePods and a dedicated Sonos system.
Apple Insider

Mac Studio may never get updated, because new Mac Pro is coming

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A refresh of theMac Studio with an M2 Ultra may not happen soon or at all, because of the Mac Pro. Apple's introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max in January, as well...

