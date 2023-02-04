Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
Kohler Announces Heritage Colors in Honor of Its 150th Anniversary—and Bathroom Design May Never Be the Same
We all know trends come and go… and then come again. Kohler, a brand that has been a staple in the design industry for 150 years, is perfectly poised to set innovative trends that change the game—and then come back to pay homage to them years later. That's exactly what the brand plans to do with the release of its Heritage Colors collection debuting summer 2023.
CONTEMPORIST
A Neutral Color Palette Creates A Calm Interior For This Apartment In The City
Jessica Gersten Interiors has completed the design of a home in New York, that has a neutral color palette throughout. The open living/dining space has views of the city, while the living room niche in parchment was inspired by the de Noailles residence in Paris designed by Jean-Michel Frank in 1925.
yankodesign.com
This ‘transparent’ motorcycle made with bulletproof glass panels promises the most exciting ride ever
No, Nothing didn’t design an e-bike… this piece was designed for the LBM (Leo Brutal Motorcycle) workshop using bulletproof glass as its primary material. Named the Nu’Clear (because it’s new and clear), this unusual two-wheeler looks like nothing you’ve ever seen because while most motorcycles opt for large fairings and body parts to build character, the Nu’Clear goes the absolute opposite route by being transparent in its approach… no literally! The motorcycle concept (it obviously doesn’t exist quite yet) explores quite a few first. Not only does it use bulletproof glass in the design elements, but it incorporates glass in the load-bearing parts too, like the hubs of each wheel. Sure, the motorcycle’s chassis is still made of meta, but this unusual combination of metal and glass allows the Nu’Clear to stand out rather wonderfully. Also, extra points if you noticed that transparent fuel tank on the top that’s filled with ethanol, which the Nu’Clear runs on.
Designer Kelly Wearstler’s New Marble Furniture Doubles as Sculpture for the Home. See the Whole Collection Here.
Los Angeles-based designer Kelly Wearstler, known for her vibrant, architectural and multi-layered design approach, made her debut at Art Miami, Design Miami and Art Basel Miami in early December with a one-of-a-kind collection centered around marble. The designer, who is known for her marble pieces, collaborated with Arca, a Mexico City–based global purveyor of the world’s most exclusive stone, tiles and wood. Her collection, Nudo, features 22 sculptural marble works—specifically 16 pieces of furniture and six accessory pieces—that utilize the rock’s beauty in unexpected ways. Before the event, several pieces got stuck in customs. Luckily Robb Report has an exclusive look...
thecottagejournal.com
See the Unique Charms Restored to This Timeless Tudor
Upon purchasing a 1925 English Tudor-style cottage in Indiana with her husband in 2019, Kelly Colby was fully aware that the house was going to need lots of love. As a team member at Tiffany Skilling Interiors, however, she had the confidence—and the resources—to pull it off. “I dragged [Tiffany] through the house and said, ‘What are we going to do to this?’” she says.
homedit.com
Satin Paint 101: Understanding Its Characteristics and Best Uses
Satin paint has a mild sheen suitable for high ceilings, walls, trim, and wood. It comes in various shades and is ideal for interior and exterior surfaces. The paint type is also suitable for furniture, doors, skirting boards, and more. Satin paint is more durable than matte paint. It resists...
Japanese artist turns heads with freaky flesh-like accessories
Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Japanese DJ has found a new calling making freaky flesh-like accessories such as severed finger ink stamps, pendants with blinking eyes and purses with gaping mouths and stubble, inspired by horror movie special effects.
Cariuma Just Collaborated With Iconic Backpack Brand Master-Piece—and It’s Perfect for Everyday Travel
Shop from two sneaker and backpack styles.
yankodesign.com
This tranquil retreat in rural Canada harmoniously merges Nordic + Japanese influences
Tucked away in Canada’s Kawartha Lakes region is a beautiful and rather cozy retreat called the ‘Nortehaus’. At a comfortable distance from the city, the getaway was designed by MAFCOhouse to serve as a tranquil grounding space where guests and residents can experience some much-needed zen and joy. The retreat is completely enthralled by nature, and harmoniously integrates elements of sustainability, minimalism, and simplicity.
archiscene.net
B.E Architecture designs St Vincents Place Residence
B.E Architecture designed this stunning ptrivate residence in Albert Park, Australia. The St Vincents Place Residence reinterprets classical inspirations with a contemporary sensibility. By incorporating contemplative experiences into the physical form, the customer, acting as a patron, put his faith in architecture, artists, and artisans to create a space that goes beyond simple surface embellishments.
New Grand Seiko Spring Drive design is the model you've been waiting for
‘Lake Suwa Before Dawn’ is a 40mm automatic watch with stainless steel case and no power reserve indicator on the dial!
homestyling.guru
Bringing a Touch of Moorish Magic to Your Kitchen: Unlock the Beauty of Moorish Design
Have you ever wanted to give your kitchen a unique and stylish makeover? If so, then you should consider Moorish design. Moorish design is an elegant and timeless style that blends the influence of Islamic, Spanish, and North African cultures. With its eye-catching geometric patterns and vibrant colors, Moorish design can transform any kitchen into a beautiful and inviting space.
Comments / 0