QUANTICO, Md.-A fire this weekend in Wicomico County sent someone to the hospital and left almost a dozen pets dead. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire happened February 4 at the home on the 25000 block of Giles Lane in Quantico. The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded. It took about 50 minutes and 30 firefighters to get control of the flames. One adult was taken to Tidal Health and treated for smoke inhalation. They were later released. Two dogs were rescued. However, 11 other family pets died, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO