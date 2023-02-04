Read full article on original website
Man Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Saturday Rollover Crash
The Delaware State Police have identified the victim involved in a serious crash that turned fatal in the Milton area on February 4, 2023, as Charles Maxwell, 20, of Milton, Delaware. Maxwell was later pronounced deceased on February 4, 2023, at the hospital. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating...
Cape Gazette
Milton man dies after crashing Mercedes in garage
A 20-year-old Milton man died following a crash Feb. 4 into an attached garage south of Milton. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. when Charles Maxwell was driving a 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-320 southbound on Route 5 north of Diamond Farm Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a gradual curve in the road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Driver Flees Head-On Crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del.-- A driver fled the scene of a head-on crash over the weekend in Laurel. According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the crash on Horsey Road and Sussex Highway Saturday night. Officials say when crews first arrived on the scene, they found one...
WGMD Radio
Milton Man Critical after Crashing into Harbeson Area Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left a Milton man in critical condition. Police say a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 20 year old Milton man was southbound on Harbeson Road at a high rate of speed when he struck at stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm and Harbeson Road. The Mercedes continued across Diamond Farm Road and into the yard of a home on Harbeson Road where it overturned several times crashing into an attached garage. The Mercedes went through the outside wall coming to a stop – upright on the front of a parked Toyota 4-Runner.
Cape Gazette
Woman dies after struck by Jeep in Long Neck parking lot
A Georgetown woman died Feb. 5 after police say she was struck while walking in a Long Neck parking lot. The woman, 62, was walking in the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot at 12:44 p.m., when she walked in front of a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 60-year-old Millsboro woman who had just started moving after being stopped at a stop sign near the intersection with Route 24 and Bay Farm Road, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto with the Delaware State Police.
firststateupdate.com
Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects in Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police have arrested Alton Jones, 71, of Seaford, DE, Daveon Showell, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Bridgeville, DE, in connection with a stolen motor vehicle after a […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Suspects in Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
House Fire in Stevensville Under Investigation
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- A Sunday house fire in Stevensville is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 3 a.m. at home on Howard Road. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. It took 60 firefighters...
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
WBOC
Fire Marshals Investigating Blaze at Watergate Townhouse in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A fire in Milford Sunday has been ruled accidental. Authorities say the fire happened on Feb. 5 shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. The Carlisle Fire company responded to the fire along with neighboring fire companies. Deputies say the fire damaged a...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Milford Fire Heavily Damages Townhouse; Fire Determined to be Accidental
UPDATED – 02/06/23 – The State Fire Marshal has determined that a fire at the Watergate at Milford complex Sunday night was accidental. The fire began on the ground floor attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. The blaze heavily damages a three story occupied townhouse and damaged five other units – damage is estimated at $100,000. Several residents have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
WBOC
Almost a Dozen Pets Killed in Wicomico Co. House Fire
QUANTICO, Md.-A fire this weekend in Wicomico County sent someone to the hospital and left almost a dozen pets dead. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire happened February 4 at the home on the 25000 block of Giles Lane in Quantico. The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded. It took about 50 minutes and 30 firefighters to get control of the flames. One adult was taken to Tidal Health and treated for smoke inhalation. They were later released. Two dogs were rescued. However, 11 other family pets died, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
WMDT.com
Two teens arrested on gun, drug charges
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested two teens on weapons and drug charges over the weekend. Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers took the report of several subjects loitering in the 986 building of the Whatcoat Apartment complex. It was reported that two of the individuals in the group were in possession of firearms.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Blaze destroys home in Milford, State Fire Marshal investigating
MILFORD, Del. – A house fire that broke out in Milford on Sunday is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators say the blaze was reported just after 8:00 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. Carlisle Fire Company responded along with neighboring mutual aid fire companies.
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning Identified
The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. Officials said the initial investigation...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN – VERBENA DRIVE (NEWARK)
(Newark, DE 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane – Newark. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 07:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Hitchens Farm community in reference to a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, officers learned that a gray Subaru had struck a 69-year-old male who was walking along Verbena Drive. After striking the pedestrian the vehicle continued on and collided into a tree.
WBOC
Teen Arrested on Car Theft Related Charges in Felton
FELTON, Del.-A teenager was taken into custody after a reported car theft in Felton. In the early morning hours of January 10, Felton Police were dispatched to the 400 block if Cattle Drive for a theft report. About 15 minutes later, police were dispatched to the 100 block of W Railroad Avenue for a reported car theft. Police say numerous victims reported thefts from cars in the days that followed. Additionally, another car was reported stolen from the 100 block of Jefferson Street, police say.
WGMD Radio
Smyrna Woman Charged with 4th Felony DUI & Weapons Offenses
A Smyrna woman has been charged with DUI and weapons offenses after a traffic stop just before 2:30 Friday morning. Delaware State Police spotted a Jeep Wrangler failing to stay within the lane of travel on Route 13 near Smyrna Leipsic Road and made a traffic stop. Troopers could smell alcohol coming from the driver, 49 year old Ainka Wilson of Smyrna and observed signs of impairment. Wilson was arrested for DUI – a search of the Jeep turned up a loaded 9mm handgun. A computer check showed Wilson had three prior DUI convictions and is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Pocomoke Police Give All Clear After Incident at Pocomoke Walmart
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke Police Department says it responded to an incident at the Pocomoke City Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Police say initial reports that there was an active shooter threat were wrong. Officers were on scene securing the area, and Police say the store has been given...
