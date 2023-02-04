PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced that Eugene Watson was convicted Monday for his role in the 2021 non-fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook.Watson was arrested and charged in Sept 2021. He was later found guilty of Aggravated Assault, 6105--Possession of Firearm Prohibited and other related charges. The Apr. 26, 2021 shooting took place on the 1100 block of Marlyn Road in Overbrook after a dispute between Watson's sister, Kasimah Watson-Davis, and her ex-partner, Harold Adams. Watson-Davis went to pick up her 11-year-old son which she shares with Adams that afternoon. Two men...

