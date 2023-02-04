Read full article on original website
Retired Police Officer Facing Theft Charges In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – A retired police officer from a Long Beach Island department has been charged with stealing funds from a PBA bank account when serving as a treasurer, Ocean County authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said 44-year-old Jason Hildebrant of Lacey Township has been charged...
Bucks Man Who Shot Police Chief During Standoff Sentenced
The Bucks County man who fired a shotgun at a police chief before engaging in a four-hour standoff with authorities will spend 15 to 30 years in prison. Colin Petroziello, now 25, pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and a host of other felonies stemming from the summer 2021 incident, said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Monday, Feb. 6.
Neighbor Indicted In Fatal Dispute Over Loose Dog In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A Gloucester County man has been indicted for allegedly shooting a neighbor dead during a dispute over a loose dog, authorities said.Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Turnersville, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the Birches apartments' parking lot on Nov. 16, 2022, according to the Glo…
Plumstead Police Charge Man With Starting Car Illegally 43 Times
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Plumstead Township Police Department have charged a man with bypassing the court-ordered ignition lock in his car to start the vehicle 43 times. Corey Passaretti, 44, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. Police charged him with tampering with the ignition interlock device to illegally start his car. Passaretti is awaiting a preliminary hearing. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
Man Caught Drunk With 2 Kids On I-95 In Westchester, Police Say
A man was charged with DWI under Leandra's Law after he was found drunk on Interstate 95 in Westchester County with a young child and infant in the car, police said. On Saturday, Feb. 4, around midnight, state police found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 in Mamaroneck and went to inve…
Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police
Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
WDEL 1150AM
Charges filed in deadly Newport crash
A 19-year old woman from Wilmington faces charges in connection with a fatal crash Friday night, February 3, 2023, in Newport. Delaware State Police said Ariel Williams was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash. She was driving an SUV westbound on Route 4 at Gregg Avenue...
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli
Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
Somers Point police seek video to help in burglary investigations
Somers Point police are asking homeowners for help investigating recent burglaries and thefts. The department has recently handled multiple calls for service regarding burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles and other structures, police said. Most happened overnight, targeting vehicles, sheds and garages that are unlocked. Anyone with security footage that...
Man convicted for 2021 Overbrook shooting: DA's office
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced that Eugene Watson was convicted Monday for his role in the 2021 non-fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook.Watson was arrested and charged in Sept 2021. He was later found guilty of Aggravated Assault, 6105--Possession of Firearm Prohibited and other related charges. The Apr. 26, 2021 shooting took place on the 1100 block of Marlyn Road in Overbrook after a dispute between Watson's sister, Kasimah Watson-Davis, and her ex-partner, Harold Adams. Watson-Davis went to pick up her 11-year-old son which she shares with Adams that afternoon. Two men...
Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection
A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
WDEL 1150AM
Loaded handgun at PHL leads to charges against Newark man
A Newark man faces a local weapons charge and a civil penalty after having a loaded 9mm handgun confiscated by officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Philadelphia Police. TSA agents at a Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) security checkpoint were alerted to the man's carry-on bag by an X-ray...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify New Castle Man Shot And Killed In Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old Antoine Caceres, of New Castle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Caceres succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is...
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
Employee wounded in stabbing at Absecon ShopRite
An Absecon man is accused of stabbing a woman working at ShopRite on Saturday morning. The attack was unprovoked and the two did not know each other, police said. The woman, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital. Officers were called to the store just before 10...
Main Line Media News
Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges
NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
Comments / 11