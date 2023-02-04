BOSTON - Mount Washington has long been known for its extreme conditions and even has the nickname as Home of the World's Worst Weather. On Friday, it lived up to that reputation. WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff spoke with Francis Tarasiewicz, a researcher for the non-profit Mt. Washington Observatory. He is part of the team that maintains the nearly 90-year-old data record and described the conditions Friday as "surreal". "We'll likely start at 40 degrees below zero at sunset and then actually fall close to our observatory's record of 47 below," Tarasiewicz said. Tarasiewicz said it the conditions were about as bad as it gets on Friday. On the summit, he said frostbite would set in in less than a minute.The incredible cold even dropping atmospheric heights so low that Mt. Washington will spend some time in the stratosphere. "One of our more senior observers sent me a message and he said to be on the lookout for ozone, rather keep my nose out for some ozone tonight, because we may actually be in the lower part of the stratosphere," Tarasiewicz said. "That's just how cold this airmass is."

MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO