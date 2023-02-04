ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, MA

spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
CBS Boston

Mount Washington researcher details extreme wind, cold

BOSTON - Mount Washington has long been known for its extreme conditions and even has the nickname as Home of the World's Worst Weather. On Friday, it lived up to that reputation. WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff spoke with Francis Tarasiewicz, a researcher for the non-profit Mt. Washington Observatory. He is part of the team that maintains the nearly 90-year-old data record and described the conditions Friday as "surreal". "We'll likely start at 40 degrees below zero at sunset and then actually fall close to our observatory's record of 47 below," Tarasiewicz said. Tarasiewicz said it the conditions were about as bad as it gets on Friday. On the summit, he said frostbite would set in in less than a minute.The incredible cold even dropping atmospheric heights so low that Mt. Washington will spend some time in the stratosphere. "One of our more senior observers sent me a message and he said to be on the lookout for ozone, rather keep my nose out for some ozone tonight, because we may actually be in the lower part of the stratosphere," Tarasiewicz said. "That's just how cold this airmass is." 
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
nepm.org

After decades, the Housatonic River is officially 'Wild and Scenic'

From its source in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the Housatonic River runs south through some of the state’s most beautiful landscapes, past mills and farms, and alongside the Appalachian Trail. I’m sitting on the riverbank in West Cornwall, next to its historic covered bridge, with William Tingley. He’s the chairman of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bricks Falling from North Adams Mill Causes Sidewalk Closure

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The sidewalk is once again closed on the south side of Union Street along the historic Hoosac Mill because of falling bricks. The century-old mill had a catastrophic roof collapse more than a decade ago, caused by excessive snow load, and the interior had to be gutted and the walls fortified.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
theharlemvalleynews.net

Bald Eagle Rescue – Amenia

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
AMENIA, NY

