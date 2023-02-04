Read full article on original website
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Mount Washington researcher details extreme wind, cold
BOSTON - Mount Washington has long been known for its extreme conditions and even has the nickname as Home of the World's Worst Weather. On Friday, it lived up to that reputation. WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff spoke with Francis Tarasiewicz, a researcher for the non-profit Mt. Washington Observatory. He is part of the team that maintains the nearly 90-year-old data record and described the conditions Friday as "surreal". "We'll likely start at 40 degrees below zero at sunset and then actually fall close to our observatory's record of 47 below," Tarasiewicz said. Tarasiewicz said it the conditions were about as bad as it gets on Friday. On the summit, he said frostbite would set in in less than a minute.The incredible cold even dropping atmospheric heights so low that Mt. Washington will spend some time in the stratosphere. "One of our more senior observers sent me a message and he said to be on the lookout for ozone, rather keep my nose out for some ozone tonight, because we may actually be in the lower part of the stratosphere," Tarasiewicz said. "That's just how cold this airmass is."
Arctic Blast Reportedly Responsible for Infant’s Death as Deadly Temperatures Engulf Northeast
The constant frigid temperatures and high winds of an arctic blast are now to blame for at least one death. On Friday, severe winds reportedly took an infant’s life in Southwick, Massachusetts. According to a statement from the Hampden district attorney’s office, the strong winds resulted in a tree...
House flooded due to frozen sprinkler in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to Eastern Ave for a fire alarm sounding with a water leak on Saturday.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
After decades, the Housatonic River is officially 'Wild and Scenic'
From its source in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the Housatonic River runs south through some of the state’s most beautiful landscapes, past mills and farms, and alongside the Appalachian Trail. I’m sitting on the riverbank in West Cornwall, next to its historic covered bridge, with William Tingley. He’s the chairman of...
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Trees In Hudson Valley
As a powerful cold front brings heavy winds and freezing Arctic air to the Hudson Valley, thousands of customers have been left without power from fallen trees and power lines. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the damaging...
Mountain Road was closed Saturday after a single-car accident
Mountain Road on Route 141 was closed on Saturday after a single-car accident.
Mass. National Guard personnel deployed to Middle East
Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard were feted Sunday at a send-off ceremony before being deployed to various locations across the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS.
Bricks Falling from North Adams Mill Causes Sidewalk Closure
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The sidewalk is once again closed on the south side of Union Street along the historic Hoosac Mill because of falling bricks. The century-old mill had a catastrophic roof collapse more than a decade ago, caused by excessive snow load, and the interior had to be gutted and the walls fortified.
Hartford police working to locate, help homeless residents ahead of arctic freeze
The frigid below-zero temperatures can be tough for anyone, especially the homeless population.
Strong winds cause tree limbs, power lines to fall
Here are some reports of powerlines and fallen trees coming down in western Massachusetts.
Eastern States Exposition hosts Great Barrington Kennel Club Dog Show
It was a tail-wagging time at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield this weekend, as hundreds of dogs competed in the Great Barrington Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.
The Absolute Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Right Next to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. And when we're currently going through a deep freeze in New England, it certainly doesn't help with that. In fact, they...
Bald Eagle Rescue – Amenia
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
Barnes Air National Guard Base contributes to downing of Chinese surveillance balloon
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Aircraft from the 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard, stationed at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield participated in the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast on Saturday. According to 104FW Public Affairs Specialist Randall Burlingame, U.S. fighter aircraft...
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
