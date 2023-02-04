ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

New Paltz woman applies for state cannabis dispensary license

NEW PALTZ – A New Paltz woman has applied to the state to operate an adult-use retail cannabis dispensary. Lila Luckie’s LLC would be located in an existing building at 88 North Chestnut Street in the Village of New Paltz and would “build a brand on the core values of customer service and care, honesty and community outreach,” according to the attorneys for the business, Cuddy Feder LLP.
'Heartfelt Thanks': Beacon Cafe Permanently Closes

A popular Hudson Valley cafe known for its salads and panini sandwiches has closed permanently,. Végétalien, located in Dutchess County in Beacon, announced that it closed on Sunday, Jan. 29. The restaurant did not provide a reason but did offer "heartfelt thanks" to everyone who supported the small...
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets

A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
This Unbelievably Awesome HV Christmas Ornament Is Already For Sale

Extra points for creativity. It may only be January, but the perfect Christmas Ornament for the proud Hudson Valley resident is already for sale. There's different levels to Hudson Valley landmarks. Of course we all know the famous spots, like Mohonk in New Paltz, NY, George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY, and New York City tourists' favorite hike at Breakneck Ridge in Cold Spring, NY... but then there's the local lore.
Suffern ‘smoke shop’ raided for selling cannabis to minors

SUFFERN – Law enforcement in Rockland County raided a smoke shop at 28 Lafayette Avenue in the Village of Suffern on Thursday, February 2, and arrested two people on charges of criminal sale of marijuana to adults and juveniles. Suffern Police began receiving information about the shop in the...
Distressed Dog’s Life Saved by Hudson Valley Rescue Team

A dangerous situation that went down this weekend should be a warning to all pet owners. On Saturday, a pet owner was with their dog near the Wallkill River when tragedy struck. Because of the insanely cold temperatures, the river had quickly frozen, making for an attractive place for the dog to explore. The dog ran out onto the river to explore but unfortunately, the newly formed ice was not very thick and could not support the weight of the dog. The pet owner must have felt completely helpless as they watched their four-legged friend plunge into the ice-cold water.
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
Odd Foot Print Puzzles Hudson Valley Hikers

No one seems to know what made this footprint found on a local hiking trail. Does it look familiar to you?. I'm not saying it is sasquatch but it's definitely sasquatch. If it isn't bigfoot then what made these tracks?. I guess I can't confirm what made these tracks but...
Bald Eagle Rescue – Amenia

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
