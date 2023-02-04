ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense

Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals expected to give Giants OC Mike Kafka 2nd interview

The Arizona Cardinals could be closing in on some finalists for their vacant head coaching position to replace Kliff Kingsbury. One candidate expected to get a second interview is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Kafka, along with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo,...
The Spun

Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend

At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks

The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Penner comments on Broncos hiring Sean Payton

After the Denver Broncos announced Sean Payton as their new head coach on Friday, team owner/CEO Greg Penner released the following statement:. Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. He shares our commitment to winning championships for Broncos Country and we’re excited to welcome him as our new head coach.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL fans bash Pro Bowl Games after Myles Garrett injury

So much for the theory that the new Pro Bowl Games flag football and skills competitions format would protect players from injury. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe in the Pro Bowl Games. #Browns star DE Myles Garrett is Read more... The post NFL fans bash Pro Bowl Games after Myles Garrett injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH

