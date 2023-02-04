ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Diego Union-Tribune

China confirms offer to Sri Lanka of debt moratorium

China has confirmed it is offering Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on loan repayments as the Indian Ocean island nation struggles to restructure $51 billion in foreign debt that pushed it into a financial crisis
104.1 WIKY

Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
New York Post

Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Pakistan’s military and the country’s mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. “I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and the chiefs of Pakistan’s army, navy and air force each expressed condolences on his death. A special flight will be made to Dubai on Monday...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs

CAPE TOWN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, its environmental department said on Thursday, after the first were transferred last year from neighbouring Namibia.
The Independent

Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille

Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome from South Sudan. He confirmed that he would be in Lisbon, Portugal for World Youth Day the first week of August and would participate in a Sept. 23 meeting of Mediterranean bishops in Marseille, France.He said there was “the possibility” that he would fly from Marseille to Mongolia, which would be a first for a...
Siddhartha Sapkota

Lost Kingdom of Africa: The Great Zimbabwe

Once upon a time, in the heart of southern Africa, there was a kingdom like no other. The Kingdom of Zimbabwe was a place of wealth, power, and prosperity, where magnificent stone structures dotted the landscape and a bustling market economy thrived. But just as suddenly as it rose to prominence, the Kingdom of Zimbabwe disappeared into obscurity, leaving behind only whispers of its grandeur and the towering stone ruins of the Great Zimbabwe.

