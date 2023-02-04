ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

What the Audible Founder Learns From Public School Interns

By Andrew R. Chow
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BUyo_0kcTz0cS00

In the 25 years since Don Katz launched Audible as a pioneering audiobooks service, the audio space has become flooded with content. It’s easier than ever to record a podcast in your bedroom and reach a large number of listeners over social media.

Rather than try to chase the widest possible audience, Audible—which was acquired by Amazon for $300 million in 2008 and now reaches millions of listeners around the world—is doubling down on creating exclusive, prestigious content that users won’t be able to get anywhere else. Case in point: this week, Michelle Obama announced that she will adapt her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times , into a podcast that will debut on Audible on March 7, with guests like Oprah Winfrey and Conan O’Brien.

“When you look at professional-grade, profound storytelling, I’m more comfortable with how Audible Originals has cherry-picked that world than a world of millions and millions of personalized options,” Katz says.

In a Zoom interview, Katz reflected on the last two-and-a-half decades: from leaving a writing career to kickstart an audiobooks industry that did not yet exist; taking Audible from a public company into an Amazon subsidiary; and moving the company to Newark at a time when other companies were fleeing the city. Each of those moves has paid off: Audible consumers consumed nearly 4 billion hours of audio in 2022 across audiobooks, podcasts and theater productions, according to the company.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

TIME: You wrote for Rolling Stone and other magazines for years. How did your background in journalism influence your approach to business?

Don Katz: For years, I have said that probably the best entrepreneur startup background you could have is being an inquisitive, worldly journalist. Because you have to have a big idea that preferably someone else hasn’t had, and then you pursue it by persuading people to give you insights in ways they haven’t in the past.

You need a business plan that’s disruptive, and you need to convince people to believe in your mission. And then the main thing is that you have to be incredibly honest about what you don’t personally know—and then supplement that with people who do.

In college, you took a class with the renowned novelist Ralph Ellison on America’s long-held traditions of oral storytelling. What impact did he have on you and Audible?

It’s pretty rare that a great American writer is the godfather of a large American corporation. But Ralph Ellison showed me that if any society should have had storytelling and verbal tradition as a mainstream media type, it was the United States of America.

From him, I understood that the reason that Stephen Crane wrote like an American was because he listened to this incredible polyglot storytelling that brought together so many voices from so many worlds. Mark Twain wrote like an American because of his understanding of that culture.

When I started Audible, there was criticism that I had abandoned a good literary career for this inferior form of audio transmission. And I would basically give mini-lectures on the fact that the Greeks were dead set against text in every way. Everything that made the difference intellectually, for thousands of years, was oral culture.

This fall, Spotify launched its own audiobooks wing. Are you worried about them cutting into your market share?

Spotify is one of dozens of companies who have come into the space over the last 25 years since our launch. For years, we didn’t have very much competition, and that meant that we had to create all of the global awareness of how powerful this medium is. So on one level, it’s “welcome to the party.”

But on another level, we’ve been at this a long time. It’s harder than it looks to help people integrate a habit into their lives. They’ll certainly find this out.

Another thing that I think of, when you bring up Spotify, is how happy I am that my era of being a public company CEO—and my responsibility to sell our stock price—is no longer. While I enjoyed running a public company in many ways, it is also a reality that the responsibilities of stack-ranking the shareholders can skew a company’s long-term purposes.

I’m a really deep student of American corporations and the victory of Milton Friedman’s view on shareholders . To his credit, he did say that caring for your employees was part of your fundamental responsibility. But what also basically said was that the private sector had no business trying to impact society, let alone redress societal inequalities. That was not something I ever bought into.

The other thing that hugely affected me was the way people like Martin Luther King talked about what became the go-to move for corporations exhibiting any kind of social caring, which was to write a check to nonprofits and charities. The charity is fine. But if you don’t look at the headwaters of the cause—which we know now is institutionalized racism and a whole lot of other inequities—then you’re just going to be papering over core problems.

One of the ways you attempt to change a core problem with Audible is with your paid internship program for students from Newark public schools. Do you feel that program has debunked perceptions about the need for companies to hire from prestigious schools?

Yes. We have been gifted by these kids. They raise the quality of our culture and they make us better in every way.

But what they didn’t necessarily grow up with is the background conversation of resumes and organizational language. That led to some fairly dire pre-COVID statistics of Black college graduates’ employment having a massive disparity to white college graduates. So now we’ve now gotten to the point of “curricularizing” organizational vocabulary.

And that led to another program, Cornerstone. We’ve had so much success with these amazing students. What if we hired people in Newark who, on paper, were the least employable? People without degrees, single parents on public assistance, people who just got out of prison: Could you change your learning style teaching to get them to be part of a successful tech-driven customer care organization?

The answer is yes, you could. What I said at the beginning was simply, ‘you just have to be native-smart and outgoing. And we’ll take it from there.’ And these people coming from non-obvious backgrounds are some of the highest performers in the company.

What advice do you have for early-stage entrepreneurs?

If you want to operate a business and be good at managing people, that’s great. But if you want to be entrepreneurial or inventive, it’s kind of a gift to be able to step back; to connect multiple dots and think of what something could be in the biggest way.

There are many, many successful businesses that are basically problem-solving, or productivity enhancements. Uber is clearly a better, faster, cheaper way to get from here to there. But I’m always constantly telling people, ‘Don’t look sideways. Don’t just solve the problem at hand. Step up to a more inventive level of what something could be.’ And you’ll start to see things that excite you and make you want to do all that you need to operationalize something big.

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Every week, we take a look at the bestselling books of the moment, according to the biggest bestseller lists. These books might look pretty familiar at first; the titles on three or four of the bestseller lists are the same as last week. There are a few new ones at the end, though.
The Independent

University ridiculed after telling students Jane Austen is offensive

A university has been criticised for “infantilising” students by issuing trigger warnings on a Jane Austen novel.The 1817 classic novel Northanger Abbey has been given a “gender stereotyping” warning at the University of Greenwich, leading to the accusation that students are being “coddled”.Northanger Abbey follows a young woman, Catherine Morland, as she comes of age in Regency Britain. It is a satire that wryly mocks gender roles in literature written by men.At one point in the book, Austen comments on women having to feign being stupid to please men, writing that “a woman especially, if she has the misfortune of knowing...
The Guardian

Jools Holland: ‘Put your train-set in your biggest room’

My mother played the piano. She liked old blues music, gospel, classical, as did my father. Growing up in the 1970s, I wasn’t into the charts. My dad would hear me listening to Fats Domino and Amos Milburn and Chuck Berry and steer me into Friedrich Gulda, the Austrian abstract expressionist concert pianist. If you were fortunate enough to have had parents or teachers who opened your eyes, like mine, you can open your own eyes later in life.
oprahdaily.com

Rhyme and Reason: Phillis Wheatley's Life of Inspiration

Phillis Wheatley, the enslaved prodigy poet, has fascinated readers since the 18th century, even before the 1773 publication of her volume, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral. David Waldstreicher’s expansive new biography, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence, is sure to inspire new generations with the story of the genius child, brought to America on the slave ship Phillis, for which she was named by her mistress, Susanna Wheatley, who soon discovered and helped to nurture her intellectual and literary gifts. Hailed as a marvel, a miracle even, taught to read English by Susanna and her daughter, she soon penned odes and elegies to and for the elite generation that led America to revolution. They responded in turn. George Washington corresponded with her, Benjamin Franklin visited her in London, and Thomas Jefferson wrote a disparaging, white supremacist assessment of her literary capacity. Her name has graced schools and other organizations and institutions in Black communities nationwide.
Mint Message

Early Life of Henry David Thoreau

I have previously written an article about the American philosopher Henry David Thoreau and how his writings became the groundwork for the modern anarcho-pacifist ideology. However, this article is less about the eventual influence Henry would have on the rest of America & the world with his beliefs, but about the kind of upbringing the man had & how his upbringing eventually turned him into a man that would leave his mark on history.
CONCORD, MA
slj.com

Five Trailblazers in Black Librarianship

From Virginia Florence, the first Black woman in the U.S. to receive a library science degree, to Clara Stanton Jones, the first Black president of the American Library Association, pioneers of the profession. Leaders Today:. Today's Black librarians follow the path of those who came before them, breaking barriers and...
booktrib.com

6 Books About Journeys Through Hell (and Other Realms)

Dante’s Inferno. An epic and searing poem, that takes the reader on an intense journey through the darkest pits of hell. As important and classic as the day it was written over 600 years ago. Dante’s Inferno is one of the best and enduring works of Western Civilization. The immortal drama of a journey through Hell. Belonging in the immortal company of Homer, Virgil, Milton, and Shakespeare, Dante Alighieri’s poetic masterpiece is a moving human drama, an unforgettable visionary journey through the infinite torment of Hell, a supreme expression of the Middle Ages, a glorification of the ways of God, and a magnificent protest at the ways in which men have thwarted the divine plan.
bookriot.com

9 Books Inspired by PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Let Your TBR Take Flight

With Phantom of the Opera supposedly leaving Broadway in the coming months (though reports vary on when), I’ve felt myself longing to read more Phantom-inspired adaptations. As a 7th grader, I loved the musical maybe a little too much. I kept a small printed photo of Phantom in my pocket (perhaps one of the reasons it was hard for me to make friends in middle school) and read Gaston Leroux’s gothic horror novel that inspired the musical several times before high school began. Though I think about the story very differently than my younger self did, I still love and find a degree of nostalgia in it.
NEVADA STATE
TIME

The Creator of ChatGPT Thinks AI Should Be Regulated

In 2023, TIME will once again recognize 100 businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. Applications for the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 are open, now through March 1, 2023. Apply here. (To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here.) Somehow, Mira Murati can forthrightly discuss the dangers of AI while making you feel like it’s all going to be OK. Murati is chief technology officer at OpenAI, leading the teams behind DALL-E, which uses AI to create artwork based on prompts, and ChatGPT, the wildly popular AI chatbot that can answer complex questions with eerily humanlike skill.
Decider.com

Is ‘Dear Edward’ Based on a Book?

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. Dear Edward is the latest drama to premiere on Apple TV+. Three episodes of the series hit the...
goeasternoregon.com

'The Paris Bookseller' a good mix of nonfiction, fiction

For aficionados of historical non-fiction — laced with fiction — the “Paris Bookseller” could not be a better choice. And for those who are not familiar with the story of Sylvia Beach and her relationship with Irish author James Joyce, it is an even better choice.
TIME

TIME

89K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy