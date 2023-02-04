Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar development partnership supports Tribal communities and corporate ESG goals
Seneca Solar, the energy solutions division of Seneca Holdings, LLC, is expanding its strategic partnership with Alternative Energy Development Group (AEDG), a developer of commercial and industrial clean energy projects. Seneca Solar is a Tribal-owned business whose profits go directly toward supporting the on-territory needs of the members of the...
Atomos Developing Space Propulsion Vehicles to Reposition Satellites
Aerospace startup Atomos Space, which is developing a series of orbital transfer vehicles to help reposition satellites in space, recently closed on a $16 million financing round. CEO Vanessa Clark and COO William Kowalski joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's operations ahead of its launch.
BBC
Climate change: Uni degree will train future disruptors
Climate disruptors of the future will be trained by a new degree course, a college has said. Black Mountains College in Talgarth, Powys, has launched a BA in sustainable futures. It teamed up with Cardiff Metropolitan University, the Brecon Beacons National Park and industry partners. The college also claimed it...
techaiapp.com
Toward new, computationally designed cybersteels | MIT News
What do the Apple watch and the Raptor engine of the SpaceX Starship have in common?. Answer: Both are made, in part, from advanced materials developed over only a few years — as opposed to the usual decades — with the help of computers in a field pioneered at MIT. Now eight MIT professors — including one of the inventors of the field, known as computational materials design — aim to make the field even more powerful, thanks to a five-year $7.2 million grant from the Office of Naval Research.
techxplore.com
Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots
Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
Sierra Space Completes Third Successful Test of Inflatable Habitat Unit Designed for First Commercial Space Station
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Sierra Space, a leading, pureplay commercial space company building the first end-to-end business and technology platform in space, announced today that the company’s LIFE™ habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) successfully completed a third stress test – this time for duration – exceeding NASA certification requirements and demonstrating the inflatable structure’s integrity for sustaining human life in space for long periods of time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005408/en/ Sierra Space’s LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) habitat completes third stress test – this time for duration. (Photo: Business Wire)
