Corona, CA

Man punched several girls' basketball players during game, brandished a gun, police say

By Hailey Branson-Potts
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

After an overtime loss in 2021, members of the Centennial High girls' basketball team console one another. The team was involved in an incident last month in which a man came out of the stands and threw punches. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

It all started with a scuffle during a girls' basketball game last month at Centennial High School in Corona.

Players from the opposing teams — the Centennial High Huskies and the Santiago High School Sharks — tussled for the ball after a foul was called. A few players shoved one another.

Then, police say, a man jumped out of the stands, ran onto the court and punched several of the girls.

After someone else in the crowd restrained him, he walked to his car in the parking lot, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at several students and threatened to shoot them, Corona police said in a statement . He fled just before officers arrived.

The Corona Police Department on Friday identified the man as Thaddis Brooks, 39, of Perris.

Brooks was arrested at his home on Thursday on suspicion of making criminal threats, brandishing a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm on school grounds and child abuse.

Booking records show that Brooks is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside in lieu of $350,000 bail and that he has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

According to San Bernardino County Superior Court records, Brooks has several felony convictions.

He pleaded guilty in 2006 to battery causing serious bodily injury, and he pleaded guilty in 2009 to making criminal threats. He also pleaded guilty to multiple drug possession charges over the years.

During a search of Brooks' home in Perris on Thursday, authorities did not find any firearms, the Police Department said in a statement.

Corona Police Sgt. Jason Waldon said in an email to The Times on Friday that Brooks was "related to a player on one of the teams" playing in the Jan. 24 game at Centennial High School. He said the Police Department was not naming which team.

Waldon said that Brooks injured three girls, ages 16 and 17, on the basketball court.

"While in the parking lot, the suspect pointed his handgun at several more female students and threatened to shoot them," Waldon said. Those girls, he said, were ages 13 to 17.

The Corona-Norco Unified School District said in a statement Friday that the girls' basketball game was in the fourth quarter when the melee began.

"This incident was extremely upsetting and we want to make it clear that CNUSD does not stand for any behavior that threatens the safety of our students, staff, or community," the district said.

The district said it would be implementing additional safety measures at indoor athletic events, including increased law enforcement and staff presence and metal detectors. No reentry will be allowed for people who leave, and bags will be subject to searches.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 919

Chucc Taylor
2d ago

He is lucky. i have girl hoopers and he would not have walk off the court after assaulting teenage girls, he would be in intensive care. violence isn't the solution buy i would lose all sense in that situation. I pray I'm never in that situation. what a disgusting person, as adults we're supposed to set the example and role model good behavior.

Reply(137)
504
commncnts
2d ago

First!! Not a man ,,a grown up male is not always a man!!??? A man doesn’t hit woman he helps protect them, a man doesn’t point guns at kids he tries to teach them the about unnecessary violence,a man behaves like a grown up,,,, this is a little scared kid who never became a man he just grew up!!!!loser

Reply(39)
348
Evan Hock
2d ago

The bigger issue here is why he is roaming free, free enough to attend the competitive atmosphere of a basketball game. It clearly does not take much agitation near or far to set this felon off. He should not have been released from whatever incarcerated situation he was in as he remains a threat to the community.

Reply(25)
157
 

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
521K+
Followers
80K+
Post
246M+
Views
