Salt Lake City, UT

New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly in talks for blockbuster multi-player trade

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

While this year’s NBA trade deadline could be quieter than years past, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are reportedly in talks for a potential deal that could be one of the biggest in 2023.

A story on the Knicks and Jazz making a trade is likely to bring New York fans some bad memories. The Eastern Conference squad looked to be favorites during the summer when Donovan Mitchell was on the trade block, however, the Knicks reportedly bid against themselves for weeks and allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to sneak in and scoop up the superstar guard.

Well, despite the failed trade talks last year, it looks like the two teams are reportedly open to making a major deal ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline this year.

New York Knicks and Utah Jazz talking four-player swap ahead of NBA trade deadline

Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have two players they are open to moving for very different reasons. With Julius Randle once again playing at an All-Star level, backup forward and former first-round pick Obi Toppin is a talented but available player. While Eleven-year veteran Evan Fournier is also up for grabs after falling out of the rotation and having a contract the team would like to move.

It seems that New York could package the duo, and possibly more, in a trade to Utah in the coming day. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported the details of a potential swap between the two teams on Saturday morning.

“The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory conversations surrounding Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Utah is seeking the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player. In these particular talks, Toppin would potentially be that equivalent for Vanderbilt with Utah seeking a potential first-round pick for taking on Fournier’s salary and parting with Beasley, who has a $16.5 million team option for next season.”

– Report on Jazz/Knicks trade talks

Fournier is set to make $18.86 million next season and has a $19 million team option for 2024-2025. Scotto notes that parting with one of the many first-round picks the team has in upcoming drafts has been a key stumbling block in a potential deal for the New York Knicks.

Knicks Senior Basketball Advisor Gersson Rosas is reportedly a big fan of Vanderbilt and Beasley after being a part of the deal that brought both to Minnesota and landed them multi-year extensions with the Timberwolves. The pair were a part of the blockbuster trade that brought Rudy Gobert to Minnesota from Utah in the summer.

Comments / 8

Made n Da BRONX
1d ago

It’s not the players, it’s the coach who plays with a short roster. He has players on the bench who don’t get any burn. Tibs ruins careers

Reply
3
Saadiq Singleton
2d ago

why do my knicks want to trade this guy, he has so much upside keep him and play him, trade Julius Randle we're not going to win with him.

Reply
3
 

