Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Night Roundtable: (Late) National Signing Day

We can *almost* officially put a bow on the 2023 recruiting class with National Signing Day delayed until further. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns appear to be close to finishing with a consensus top-five class but are waiting on the decision from four-star safety Warren Roberson. If Texas flips the TCU commit, which is expected, what letter grade would you give this year’s class?
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Several drug, weapon arrests in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Over the weekend the Fayette County Sheriff's Office made several arrests related to weapons and drugs. Wiljy Salomon, 20, of Austin, and David Rivera, 21, of Austin were arrested after a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Unexpectedly Magical Hike On This Little-Known Waterfall Trail In Texas

If you’re a lover of the great outdoors, there’s certainly no better place to be than Texas. There are plenty of hikes in Texas, but every state in the county has hikes. Magical, waterfall hikes, though? That’s a completely different story. Undoubtedly one of the best things about being here is the access to nature including this waterfall hike in Texas. Try it with friends or when you need some peace and quiet on your own. Additionally, it’s a great way to remember why you love the Lone Star State so much.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
