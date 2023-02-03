Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Longhorns Flip 4-Star TCU Commit Warren Roberson
The Longhorns landed a big-time post signing day win on Tuesday, flipping four-star TCU safety commit Warren Roberson
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Night Roundtable: (Late) National Signing Day
We can *almost* officially put a bow on the 2023 recruiting class with National Signing Day delayed until further. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns appear to be close to finishing with a consensus top-five class but are waiting on the decision from four-star safety Warren Roberson. If Texas flips the TCU commit, which is expected, what letter grade would you give this year’s class?
247Sports
Aiden Disu, younger brother of Texas forward Dylan Disu, recaps his fall visits
Aiden Disu is a name to monitor in the Lone Star State's 2025 class. The younger brother of Texas Longhorns starting power forward Dylan Disu, Aiden says his brother has always given him advice to be successful in the game. "When he was in high school and I was a...
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Texas Author Says He WILL NOT Celebrate Black History Month – Here’s Why
This is definitely my favorite month in Central Texas. If you think it's because we're celebrating Black History Month, well, you're absolutely right. Hey, there's nothing wrong with celebrating my culture and heritage, but one Texas author and entrepreneur doesn't see it that way. ARE YOU CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
kurv.com
Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
WFAA
State Sen. Charles J. Schwertner arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Sen. Charles J. Schwertner of Georgetown was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Austin, according to jail records. According to KVUE's Senior Investigative Reporter Tony Plohetski, Schwertner, 52, was arrested and charged for a DWI in Austin overnight. Schwertner was arrested...
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store Opening
Good news for H-E-B shoppers in Austin with the news that the new two-story H-E-B is on track to open on February 15. It will be the first two-story H-E-B in Austin. The store began construction in 2019 but was hit with delays pushing the opening date back. But the innovative new design will finally open next week.
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening
The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
KWTX
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
crossroadstoday.com
Several drug, weapon arrests in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Over the weekend the Fayette County Sheriff's Office made several arrests related to weapons and drugs. Wiljy Salomon, 20, of Austin, and David Rivera, 21, of Austin were arrested after a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
fox7austin.com
Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin. Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound. When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found...
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Unexpectedly Magical Hike On This Little-Known Waterfall Trail In Texas
If you’re a lover of the great outdoors, there’s certainly no better place to be than Texas. There are plenty of hikes in Texas, but every state in the county has hikes. Magical, waterfall hikes, though? That’s a completely different story. Undoubtedly one of the best things about being here is the access to nature including this waterfall hike in Texas. Try it with friends or when you need some peace and quiet on your own. Additionally, it’s a great way to remember why you love the Lone Star State so much.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Comments / 0