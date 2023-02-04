Read full article on original website
Related
retailleader.com
Amazon slows grocery expansion, will close Fresh and Go stores
Amazon is rethinking its expansion strategy into grocery. The retailer will exit Fresh and Go stores with low-growth potential, Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s chief financial officer, said. Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy said the retailer is committed to building a strong, omnichannel grocery experience. Amazon is rethinking its grocery strategy...
foodsafetynews.com
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know
Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus, a new initiative for...
Urgent warning for Kroger shoppers to check their receipts after customer slams order through popular delivery service
A SHOPPER who purchased her groceries through an online service has urgently warned other shoppers to check their receipts. The woman claimed that her Kroger order - placed via Instacart - arrived without some items she paid for and with some curious extra charges. The alleged victim, who wants to...
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
Sweeping Changes at Walmart Coming This Year
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Restaurants Partner With Kroger and Other Grocers to Boost off-Premise Sales
This week in restaurants, eateries expand to grocery stores, add ghost kitchens and face regulations. Throughout the last couple of years, restaurants have been seizing on the opportunity to attract new customers in highly trafficked areas by teaming up with grocers to offer in-store locations. Most recently, Southern California boba...
Kroger Merger Is Good for You (and Maybe Bad for Walmart, Costco, and Amazon)
A consumer group has sued to block the Kroger and Albertsons merger but it's missing the obvious.
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Adding Multiple U.S. Locations
The company, among the most inexpensive of all national shopping outlets, is in the midst of an expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, 943ThePoint.com, WMAR2News.com, and Google.com.
Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?
Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
Instacart Deploys Scan & Pay as In-Store Shoppers Demand Digitization
Instacart’s first Scan & Pay checkout deployment comes as in-store mobile features catch on among grocers. The grocery aggregator announced Monday (Feb. 6) that Foodcellar Market, a grocer in Queens, New York, is the first to offer the own-device self-service option to all in-store customers. “Our technology helps [grocers]...
Egg prices are skyrocketing, and egg companies are making record profits. What gives?
Price-gouging, avian flu, inflation: Here's what's really driving the skyrocketing cost of eggs.
New and Enhanced Dillard’s Store Replacing Sears in Major U.S. Shopping Mall
The expanded Dillard’s store is scheduled to open in 2024. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Lubbock-Avalanche Journal, WREG.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.
'We Have No Say': Dairy Farm Ordered to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk After Exceeding Quota Amid Soaring Dairy Prices
A dairy farm in Canada's southern Ontario region reports that it was given the order to dump 30,000 liters of milk after surpassing a designated quota regulated by the government.
Retail Worker Claims He Got a ‘Please Don’t Work at Walmart’ Wage Hike After Recent Big Retailers' Pay Announcements
Are Home Depot workers celebrating their pay raises following Walmart's announcement of increased wages for their employees?. Reddit users began sharing their own Home Depot pay stubs after one user asked if everyone was getting a "please don't work at Walmart" pay raise or not.
Longstanding Fashion Store in Virginia is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WDBJ7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NASDAQ
INSIGHT-Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year. Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.
Comments / 0