Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kevin Durant Could Be Traded To The Boston Celtics For A Package Centered Around Jaylen Brown
Stephen A. Smith says that a Kevin Durant trade with the Celtics could be imminent in a package based around Jaylen Brown.
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization
One notable Dallas Mavericks figure appears to be on Team Kyrie Irving. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports this week that the Mavericks are looking to find a second star to pair with Luka Doncic. Fischer adds that Dallas head coach Jason Kidd has been considered a proponent of adding the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving,... The post Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Daily Free Press
The Backdoor Cut: The Kyrie Irving trade
The NBA’s script this year is wild. On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar guard Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Eastern Conference Rival Reportedly Interested In Swinging Trade For Celtics Sharpshooter
Will the Boston Celtics make any big moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline? The Celtics have been linked mainly to big men to fill a backup role on the Boston bench, but there have also been other rumblings. Payton Pritchard has drawn interest across the league but he reportedly isn't the only one. ...
Next trade the Mavs must make after acquiring Kyrie Irving from Nets
The Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic a co-star after they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is a dynamic guard and extremely talented scorer, ball handler, and finisher at the rim. He is having a great season, averaging 27.1 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep–basically the perfect All-Star partner for Luka talent-wise.
Irving excused from Nets-Wizards, 1 day after trade request
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving sat out the Brooklyn Nets’ come-from-behind win over Washington on Saturday night, a day after he told the team he would like to be traded. The Nets said Irving’s absence was due to right calf soreness, adding him to the injury report for their game against Washington. Irving had not been listed on the report Friday night or Saturday morning.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Assessing the Kyrie trade and what it means for Celtics
Trade deadline week kicked off with a bang Sunday as the Brooklyn Nets dealt recently (yet perpetually) disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. How should Celtics fans feel about Irving forcing his way out of the Eastern Conference? That probably depends on what happens next in Brooklyn. If...
chatsports.com
Video: Phoenix Suns 106, Boston Celtics 94 highlights
CELTICS OFFENSE - 2022-23 With Marcus Smart. * 1.180 points per possession (would be best in NBA history) * 1.136 points per possession (would be 14th in NBA) * 45% shooting https://t.
Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics' Latest Injury Report
Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess that's the good thing; it's not feeling as bad as it ...
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown ruled out for Celtics vs. Pistons
The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Brown has been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, the team announced. The 26-year-old was listed on the injury report as questionable earlier in the day. Brown's injury designation coincided with Kevin...
