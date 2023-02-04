ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization

One notable Dallas Mavericks figure appears to be on Team Kyrie Irving. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports this week that the Mavericks are looking to find a second star to pair with Luka Doncic. Fischer adds that Dallas head coach Jason Kidd has been considered a proponent of adding the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving,... The post Report: Kyrie Irving has 1 prominent backer in Mavericks organization appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Free Press

The Backdoor Cut: The Kyrie Irving trade

The NBA’s script this year is wild. On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade superstar guard Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Next trade the Mavs must make after acquiring Kyrie Irving from Nets

The Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic a co-star after they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is a dynamic guard and extremely talented scorer, ball handler, and finisher at the rim. He is having a great season, averaging 27.1 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep–basically the perfect All-Star partner for Luka talent-wise.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Irving excused from Nets-Wizards, 1 day after trade request

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving sat out the Brooklyn Nets’ come-from-behind win over Washington on Saturday night, a day after he told the team he would like to be traded. The Nets said Irving’s absence was due to right calf soreness, adding him to the injury report for their game against Washington. Irving had not been listed on the report Friday night or Saturday morning.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Assessing the Kyrie trade and what it means for Celtics

Trade deadline week kicked off with a bang Sunday as the Brooklyn Nets dealt recently (yet perpetually) disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. How should Celtics fans feel about Irving forcing his way out of the Eastern Conference? That probably depends on what happens next in Brooklyn. If...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown ruled out for Celtics vs. Pistons

The Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Brown has been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, the team announced. The 26-year-old was listed on the injury report as questionable earlier in the day. Brown's injury designation coincided with Kevin...
BOSTON, MA

