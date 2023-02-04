ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Related
Bay Net

Police Seek Identity Of Burglary Suspect At Keepin’ It Local

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary investigation. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 7:06 am, the pictured individual was able to enter the Keepin it Local business in Morganza while the store was closed.
MORGANZA, MD
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Trial delayed for former PGPD officer charged with killing handcuffed man

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Suspended Prince George's County Police Department Cpl. Michael Owen, accused of murder for shooting a handcuffed man, William Green, three years ago had accepted a plea deal from State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Owen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for a lesser sentence, but then a judge rejected the deal and Braveboy claimed she was ready for trial.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

40-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed In Brandywine Crash

BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night in Brandywine. The deceased driver is 40-year-old Earl Estep III of Waldorf. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 14200 block of Brandywine Road for a...
BRANDYWINE, MD
DC News Now

Day filled with shootings, stabbings, some deadly in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers continually worked shootings and stabbings in the District Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some of the incidents were deadly. Here is the list of the crimes with information from MPD: A man died after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

