Rishi Sunak planning ‘mini-reshuffle’ after sacking of Nadhim Zahawi
Sources say prime minister also wants to split Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
ABC News
It wasn’t me: Ex-UK PM Truss blames 'system' for her failure
LONDON -- Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn't her fault. Truss on Sunday blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and internal Conservative Party opposition for the rapid collapse of her government, and said she still believes her tax-cutting policies were the right ones. Britain’s shortest-serving...
Grant Shapps ‘sitting on hands’ amid prepayment meter scandal, says Labour
Ed Miliband says business secretary refused to act while 30,000 people were forced onto more expensive tariffs in January
Tory MPs to push for UK exit from European convention on human rights
Reports say Rishi Sunak is considering proposal, backed by several ministers, to allow crackdown on migration
BBC
Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears
An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
BoE and Treasury think UK is 'likely' to need digital currency - Telegraph
LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England (BoE) and Britain's finance ministry think the UK is likely to need to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) later this decade, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing an unreleased government report.
BBC
MP wants inquiry into 1984 Cammell Laird shipyard strike convictions
The government must launch a public inquiry into a shipyard strike which saw 37 workers jailed, an MP has said. The workers from Cammell Laird in Birkenhead were sentenced to a month in prison for contempt of court in 1984 after taking part in industrial action. A Westminster Hall debate...
