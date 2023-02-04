Read full article on original website
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers this afternoon and evening
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. We've got showers moving in this afternoon and evening. Here's what you should have before you head out the door!. A disturbance will bring the chance for showers. . Just grab the rain gear if you have late lunch or dinnertime plans. Rain chances...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Warmer the Rest of the Week
Overnight a few clouds will pass through and the temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. Sunshine and some fair weather clouds can be expected during the day tomorrow, but it will be warmer with highs near 60 for the day. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with temperatures back in...
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
‘Sunshine will prove ineffective’ as extreme cold brings frostbite risk, forecasters say
Temperatures on Friday night going into Saturday will be extremely cold, but now the National Weather Service is warning that wind chills will be brought on by a “dangerous arctic blast.”. Much of the northeast is expected to see subzero temperatures, with wind chills leaving Maine’s border with Canada...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Staying on a warming trend
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Monday evening! We had another great, warmer day. Highs reached the mid and upper 50s. Our warming trend and dry stretch continues the next few days. Then, a strong cold front brings us rain and a cool down. Tonight gets chilly under a...
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
WTKR
How to make a Rain Cloud in a Jar and a Tornado in a Jar
On this National Weatherperson's Day, we wanted to share two fun weather activities you can do with your kids. Both of these little experiments only take a few items. A jar (can use a mason jar, pickle jar, etc.) Shaving cream. Medicine dropper or pipette. Food coloring. Extra cups or...
It’s cold! Mount Washington in New Hampshire records minus 108 wind chill
The burst of Arctic air that enveloped the Northeast on Saturday included a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit at the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
AOL Corp
Brief visit from polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast
A shift in the polar vortex will allow Old Man Winter to deliver some of the coldest air of the season so far to parts of the northeastern United States from Friday through Saturday, AccuWeather forecasters say. The extreme cold coming directly from the Arctic will produce extraordinary AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures and challenge several long-standing record-low temperatures.
BITTER BLAST: Cold temps, sunshine through the week
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says seriously cold temperatures are coming for Friday night into Saturday.
Great Sunday weather for parades!
We start off Sunday with cloudy skies but they will soon clear and another gorgeous day is ahead for parades. Tonight will be quiet and clear with some patchy dense fog developing in a few areas.
Northeast U.S. Braces for Cold. Maine Could See Wind Chill of Minus 65.
Parts of Maine are expected to be the worst-hit, with wind chills reaching as low as minus 65 degrees, forecasters say.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
Bitter cold, dangerous wind child warnings sweep Midwest, Northeast
An Arctic cold front was expected to move over the Plains, Northeast and Midwest, bringing New England wind chill that could be "the coldest felt in decades."
