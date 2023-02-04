Read full article on original website
Wilmington Library hosts ‘Voices of Power’ series to honor Black History Month
A series of high profile speakers will take part in the Wilmington Public Library’s fourth annual “Voices of Power” series in honor of Black History Month. The events are designed to help empower those in attendance as they engage and learn about democracy through the lens of the African American experience.
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Daily Local News
For locals and visitors, many unique winter experiences to explore in Chester County
KENNETT SQUARE — Whether a member of the Chester County Skating Club or a visitor to the “glice” ice rink at The Creamery, families kept busy skating this weekend in Chester County. Ice skating is one of many activities locals can partake in this winter season here...
Delaware actor finds success after clowning with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
For your first Hollywood role, you can’t get much better for a scene partner than Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. That’s the experience Delaware’s Julian Manjerico got in his first film role opposite Hanks in “A Man Called Otto.”. After getting his start in small Delaware theater...
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in Delaware
DELAWARE - Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. Here are a few of our favorites:
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Business people: Feb. 3, 2023
Barclays US Consumer Bank, Wilmington, announced the appointment of Doug Villone as Head of US Cards and Partnerships. Villone will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the bank’s consumer credit card programs and Barclays’ strategic partnerships with more than 20 brands. This is a homecoming for Villone...
Daily Local News
Free expungement and pardon clinic coming to West Chester University
WEST CHESTER—The Reentry, Resetting & Redemption Part V FREE EXPUNGEMENT AND PARDON CLINIC will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Chester University will host the panel discussion and clinic at Sykes Student Union, 110 West Rosedale Ave., West Chester. In addition to West...
underthebutton.com
Ice Spice to Receive Honorary Doctorate From Wharton Marketing Department
Isis Gaston, the artist more widely known as Ice Spice, will receive an honorary doctorate of Marketing Sciences from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania during a commencement ceremony at Franklin Field where she will address graduates of 2023 as well as all the munches in the crowd.
wmmr.com
Study Names the Dirtiest Cities in America. Guess What? Philly isn’t #1!
If you live in Philly, you’re probably aware of the typical city-living struggles that come with it. I mean…rodents, trash, smog, among other things. It’s great to live in the thick of things, sure. But, as we know, when a lot of people and businesses reside in one place, it becomes a breeding ground for some…pretty gross stuff.
SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
Daily Local News
Taylor appointed to Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance post
COATESVILLE—Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance announces the election of Tom Taylor of Brite Realty Services, Inc. as the organization’s 2023 Chairman of the Board. Taylor has served on the 2nd Century Alliance Board of Directors since January 2021 but has always been committed to the City’s economic wellbeing.
actionnews5.com
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma. That’s the case for David Balogun. The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys...
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Avelo’s first flight
Aking Avelo Airlines’ first flight from Wilmington-New Castle is now off my bucket list. Even with skepticism influenced by decades of covering the ups and downs of airline service in underserved areas, I came away cautiously optimistic. The airline is basing a flight crew and a 737 jet that...
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
