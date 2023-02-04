Read full article on original website
King Charles May Take 'Decisive Action' Against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle If He Follows Queen Elizabeth's Move
The royal family may take action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the Duke of Sussex's explosive claims in his controversial memoir, "Spare." As many clamors for removing the two's royal titles, it may soon happen if King Charles III follows the late Queen Elizabeth II's "decisive action."
What Anderson Cooper—Who Lost Dad at 10—Said About Prince Harry Diana Grief
"One of the things that surprised me and interested me was how the loss of his mother when he was 12 years old completely altered the course of the rest of his life," said Cooper of Harry.
There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused. According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting...
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Sweet photo of a young Princess Anne bears uncanny resemblance to younger royal but it's her hairstyle that really wows
Princess Anne bears an uncanny resemblance to a member of the Royal Family in an unearthed photo of the Princess Royal at age 12
Body Language Expert Reveals Meghan Markle’s ‘Sneaky Way’ Around Claim She Didn’t Google Prince Harry
Meghan Markle found a 'sneaky way' of getting around the claim she didn't Google Prince Harry before they started dating, according to a body language expert.
King Charles Makes Royal's Ban From Buckingham Palace Official Ahead of Coronation
It turns out the rumors are true and King Charles III is dropping the hammer on his fellow royals who have stepped away from their official duties. For one specific member of The Royal Family, this means that their welcome at Buckingham Palace is no longer valid. Top product in...
Prince William Makes Adorable Comment About Kate Middleton’s ‘Cold Hands’
Prince William made an adorable comment about Kate Middleton's PDA, showing that the royal couple is more in love than ever, despite their lack of PDA.
Prince Harry and Meghan’s Daughter Lilibet Will Be the Biggest Celebrity in LA When She Grows up, Hollywood Insider Predicts
There's a prediction that the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, will not live as a private citizen but become a major celebrity in L.A.
Have Prince William and Kate Middleton Proved Prince Harry Right by Missing Greek King Constantine’s Funeral?
Prince Harry reflected on the self-absorbed and emotionally detached side of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in Spare. Despite the damaging claims, the Palace has decided against giving any reaction to the book. The royal members are keeping mum and continuing the no complaint policy to maintain the dignity of the crown in public.
Carole Middleton left out in the cold in awkward wedding blunder says author
Carole Middleton's royal wedding drama revealed in book that details the awkward incident, how it played out, and what she did to remedy it
Kate Middleton’s New Necklace Has a Hidden Meaning, and It Could Be a Subtle Message to Prince Harry According to Experts
Kate Middleton showed off a new piece of jewelry at a recent event for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League team. While hosting a reception for the athletes at Hampton Court Palace to celebrate their victory against France in the World Cup, the Princess of Wales looked elegant in a custom-made burgundy suit from French designer Roland Mouret. She accessorized with gold jewelry, which included a new gold and citrine necklace.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
Did You Know Prince Harry’s Alleged Father Major James Hewitt Was Banned From His Marriage by King Charles?
The world stood witness to the treacherous marital life of Britain’s Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Although the grand Royal Wedding at the St. Paul Cathedral was no less than a fairytale, it did not last like one. Towards the terminal stage of the strained relationship, King Charles was publicly involved with his mistress and now Queen, Camilla. However, Princess Diana too did not hesitate to find comfort elsewhere. Unfortunately, this badly affected the lives of their children, especially Prince Harry, even to this day.
Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed
It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner
While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
