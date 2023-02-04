ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: Spotty storms on Sunday

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
It was a gusty Saturday! Wind gusts were over 30 MPH in the early afternoon, which made it feel cooler out.

It will still be breezy tonight, but not nearly as bad with gusts under 15 MPH. It will be mild and mostly cloudy with lows in the lower-mid 60s.

On Sunday, we’ll see more clouds than sun. The wind will pick back up again in the afternoon. We will also be tracking spotty showers and t-storms after 1 PM. The highest rain chances will be east of I-75 after . Highs will approach the lower 80s.

The sunshine will return again on Monday!

