Woman with pram seriously injured in hit and run

By Danny Halpin
The Independent
 2 days ago

A woman is fighting for her life after being knocked down by a hit-and-run driver while pushing a pram.

Met Police officers said they were called to the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall , west London, at about 12.30pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian.

The woman, in her 30s, has been taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition though the baby was unharmed, officers said. Her next of kin have been informed.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now looking for the driver, who failed to stop, and have asked for witnesses or drivers who were in the area at the time with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3230/03Feb and anyone with urgent information about the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call 999.

