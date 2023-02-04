Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms
Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
Spoiler On WWE Hall Of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW
WWE has a lot of things going on the road to WrestleMania. You never know who might show up on any given week, and this is no exception. WWE Hall Of Famer Lita is one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling. She significantly helped lead the way for other female wrestlers to carve their own futures in the industry. She has appeared on WWE television from time to time, and it seems she could be appearing on RAW this week.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW
Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
WWE Legend Hulk Hogan “Can’t Feel His Legs” After Surgery, and Our Hearts Are With Him
Named the most famous wrestler of all time in 2008, Hulk Hugan is one the biggest and most respected legends of WWE. And recently, another WWE retired champion, Kurt Angles, has made claims that Hogan “has to use his cane to walk around.” Hogan himself has yet to comment on these claims made by his friend, and we wish with all of our hearts that he is doing well.
Renee Paquette’s Daughter Put Her In Arm Bar During Diaper Change
Renee Paquette has surely made a name for herself in the world of sports entertainment, excelling in roles such as backstage interviewer and analyst for various companies. Mrs. Moxley is also known to balance her professional duties and responsibilities as a mother to her beautiful daughter, Nora Murphy Good. However, her little baby girl recently showed some early signs of wrestling that run deep in her blood.
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'
Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
Angels SHOOTS SOFTLY On Cody Deaner, Gail Kim, Evil Uno, More
Angels, formerly a member of The Dark Order, is now fully embracing his dark side as a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and has decided that moving forward he will only that on himself and his stablemates in The Design. However, he does still have nice things to...
Wrestling Observer Live: Bloodline saga, NXT Vengeance Day, RIP Lanny Poffo
Andrew Zarian also talks WWE financials, AEW streaming service & more.
Dax Harwood Praises Bayley, Calls Asuka A One-Of-A-Kind Talent
Dax Harwood compliments Asuka and Bayley. Asuka rose to prominence in the Japanese wrestling scene before she signed with WWE in 2015. She quickly established herself as one of the top stars in NXT. She defeated Bayley, one of the brand's key members, to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver Dallas in 2016. She ultimately relinquished the title when she moved to the main roster in 2017. Bayley and Asuka have both enjoyed succcessful careers on WWE's main roster; both women have become Grand Slam Champions.
John Morrison Discusses How His Creator Clash Bout Against Harley From Epic Meal Time Came Together
John Morrison will enter the boxing ring on April 15 at Creator Clash when he takes on Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time fame. Creator Clash pits content creators against each other in boxing bouts and Morrison's clash with Morenstein will mark his boxing debut. Speaking to Jeremy Lambert and...
Brock Lesnar Challenges Bobby Lashley To Match At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
Brock Lesnar wants Lashley in Montreal. After being eliminated from the Royal Rumble in quick fashion by Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar made an appearance on the February 6, 2023 edition of WWE Raw. As expected, Lesnar wasn't going to let Lashley get away scott free, as The Beast challenged Lashley to a match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.
Adam Cole Discusses Switching To A Babyface Approach, His Goals In AEW
On the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his return to the promotion after being sidelined from in-ring competition AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door with concussion issues. Cole has been a heel during his entire AEW run, and the last time fans saw him on screen in...
NJPW TAMASHII IV Results (2/4): Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, Robbie Eagles In Action
NJPW TAMASHII IV Results (2/4) - Gore & Jake Andrewartha def. Nikolai Anton Bell & Shep Alexander. - Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def. Andrew Villalobos & Michael Richards. - The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) def. Jake Taylor & Jordan Alexander Wright. - Mitch...
