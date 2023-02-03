Read full article on original website
Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink
In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
KESQ
How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family
Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Pro-Putin Musician, Who Waved Dead Ukrainian's Skull Around On Stage, Shot In The Head In Suspected 'Revenge Hit'
A pro-Putin musician, who once waved a dead Ukrainian’s skull around on stage, was shot in the head in what is suspected to be a “revenge hit” for his anti-Ukrainian behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.Igor Mangushev, 36, is currently in the hospital recovering from his near-fatal injuries.He was reportedly shot in the head on the night of February 3 while fighting in Ukraine under Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.According to Daily Star, the attack against Mangushev came roughly six months after the Russian musician-turned-mercenary waved the Ukrainian skull on stage during a concert in August.“We’re alive and this guy is...
Jewish family sues NYC’s Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
A Jewish family has filed a lawsuit against the Guggenheim Museum in New York City seeking the repatriation of an iconic painting by Pablo Picasso that they allege was sold to allow the family to escape Nazi Germany.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
France 24
Rarely seen Klimt painting returns to Austria after 60 years
"Water Serpents II," which depicts nymphs grappling with a red serpent, was completed in 1907 during Klimt's so-called golden period, when he embraced the gold-leaf techniques he is known for today. But unlike many of his other works it has rarely been seen, last exhibited in the Austrian capital in...
U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met
The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
wanderwisdom.com
Visiting the Pantheon in Rome, Italy
As one of the oldest and most recognized monuments in all of Italy, the Pantheon is a must-see destination on any visit to Rome. In almost continuous use for over 2,000 years, this architectural marvel of ancient Rome has withstood centuries of earthquakes, war, and looting. Originally constructed in 27...
Shlomo Perel, a Holocaust survivor who inspired the film 'Europa Europa,' dies at 98
JERUSALEM — Shlomo Perel, who survived the Holocaust through surreal subterfuge and an extraordinary odyssey that inspired his own writing and an internationally renowned film, died on Thursday in central Israel. He was 98. Perel was born in 1925 to a Jewish family in Brunswick, Germany, just several years...
The Jewish Press
From Textiles To Torah Crown, A Rare Collection Comes To Auction
At the end of last year, Sotheby’s in New York City held a sale of about half of the Judaica collection acquired by the late Abraham Halpern (1936-2017). Mr. Halpern collected for almost 50 years, and was a gracious lender of his items to numerous museum exhibitions. Most unusual for a Judaica collector, he sought out Jewish items from every part of the globe, both Ashkenazic and Sephardic, in all mediums, and had an apparent fascination with rare textiles. While most of the items offered sold within the estimates set by Sotheby’s, quite a few far surpassed them. Here are the highlights.
Emhoff visits synagogue, Holocaust memorial in Berlin
BERLIN (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, met with Ukrainian refugees at a Berlin synagogue and visited the city’s Holocaust memorial on Tuesday as he wrapped up a tour of Poland and Germany focused on Holocaust remembrance and combating rising antisemitism. Emhoff...
The Jewish Press
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Vaera: Super-Prayer Powers
Moses interacts with God in a most unusual, powerful, and effective way when he brings the plagues upon Egypt. The Bat Ayin on Exodus 6:3 learns from the encounters a variety of insights that he believes can make our own interactions with God more powerful, and how our prayers can strive towards the level of prophecy, blessings and even creation.
First Jewish Tribes Of Palestine
When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.
The Jewish Press
Ancient Spoon Stirs American Mischief Against Israel
An ostensibly minor incident a few days ago has provided devastating evidence of the brainwashed malevolence within the Biden administration towards not just Israel but the Jewish people. In a ceremony at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm delivered to the...
