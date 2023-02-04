Read full article on original website
Mike Christensen
2d ago
People already take their own animals to these operations to have them processed for their own use, and nobody is getting sick. Getting the state to have licensed inspectors so it can be sold is a great idea except the state is involved now and everyone knows how they can muck things up
Reply
6
genie
2d ago
This is the FDA job already. How about not buying imported meat, and using local ranchers to supply the market.
Reply
8
Linda Bilodeau-thomas
2d ago
I always find a farmer selling meat and buy local. Much better. Also, eggs when I can get them.
Reply
4
